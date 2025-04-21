Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority is slated to build a permanently affordable, 75-unit apartment building on a section of valuable land previously occupied by the University City Townhomes.

PHA is reviewing three submissions in response to a request for proposal issued earlier this year. The public agency will then make a recommendation to its Board of Commissioners, which must approve the development concept before the project’s design phase can get underway.

Construction is expected to start next year and take approximately 15 months to complete. A community engagement process will play out beforehand.

“We’re excited about developing that and having an affordable housing presence on the site. This is an area where we are seeing rapid gentrification happening. A lot of rentals are increasingly becoming unaffordable,” Jeremiah said.

The new development will rise on a roughly half-acre parcel donated to the city under a legal agreement reached in 2023. The land is part of a block-long site at 39th and Market streets that will also be home to a still-to-be-determined market-rate development.

University City Townhomes, a 70-unit affordable housing complex, stood on the site for nearly 40 years before it was shuttered then demolished last year. The property was closed after its owners, IBID Associates, decided not to renew the affordable housing contract they had maintained with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades.

The move forced all of the complex’s tenants to relocate, sparking outrage among housing advocates and elected officials, who decried the displacement of Black working-class families in a swiftly gentrifying neighborhood with a limited supply of affordable housing.