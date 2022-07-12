Got a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The owners of the University City Townhomes are weighing their options after a group of housing activists set up a protest encampment on the grounds of the soon-to-be-shuttered affordable housing complex — a decision the owners are calling “unfortunate and ill-advised.”

“To be clear, while we respect their right to protest and express their opinions, these individuals are trespassing on private property and have no legal right to assemble on the site or access public utilities there. The owners are in the process of reviewing their remedies and will make a public announcement about next steps as events warrant,” said spokesperson Kevin Feeley in a written statement.

The Save the UC Townhomes Coalition contends that members of the encampment are not trespassers, but supporters invited by residents to occupy part of the site.

The response from IBID Associates is the first since the encampment formed on Saturday. It is the latest development in an ongoing campaign to save nearly 70 residents from being displaced. For now, about 15 tents comprise the camp, which sits on a grassy plot near the corner of 40th and Market streets.

The statement came hours after a news conference on Monday, where residents ceremonially renamed the complex the “People’s Townhomes,” unfurling a hand-painted sign over the site’s official marker near the corner of 40th and Market streets.

“We reject the name University City Townhomes because the universities and the city have been pushing us out of our neighborhoods for decades,” said longtime resident Darlene Foreman to applause.

Built in 1983, the townhomes were constructed with the explicit goal of providing affordable housing in a section of West Philadelphia reshaped by racist urban renewal practices. Known as the Black Bottom, the city demolished hundreds of neighborhood homes there in the late 1960s and early 1970s to make way for more campus space and a science and technology hub — what today is known as the University City Science Center.

Now the site, located in the same swiftly gentrifying neighborhood as the University of Pennsylvania and fast-expanding Drexel University, may be demolished after IBID decided not to renew its affordable housing contract with HUD, again displacing mostly Black residents. This comes as Philadelphia continues to contend with an affordable housing crisis that’s left low-income residents who rely on subsidized housing particularly vulnerable.