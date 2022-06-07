These days, block captains Arletha and Clayton Pickens are feeling a bit more cheerful about their corner of North Philadelphia.

For years, the couple lived up the street from the former Liberty Motel, a rent-by-the-hour establishment at the corner of Westmoreland Street and Germantown Avenue that became a haven for drug use and prostitution — day and night.

Arletha Pickens said shootings were routine, and that she often saw ambulances pull up to the motel. Her husband said he once saw police remove three dead bodies from the property, which sat directly across the street from an elementary school.

The city shut down the motel twice for code violations, but each time it reopened after a few days.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we ever think we would come to this pleasant ending with the fight to close this wretched hotel,” said Arletha Pickens. “It just seemed like we were on a treadmill going nowhere.”

On Wednesday, nonprofit North10 Philadelphia will break ground on Be A Gem Crossing, an approximately $20 million affordable housing project that will stand where the nuisance motel once stood.

The four-story property will feature 41 apartments and a ground-floor community health clinic.

Most of the units will have two or three bedrooms, and be heavily subsidized by housing vouchers from the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which require people to pay no more than 30% of their monthly income.

“The median income of this neighborhood is about $21,000 a year. It struggles with a lot of intergenerational poverty. And so keeping apartments as affordable for folks in this neighborhood as possible was absolutely a goal,” said North10’s executive director Josh Klaris.