A new senior housing facility in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia is being touted as a shining example of how to provide affordable housing for older residents.

The Susquehanna Residences on Fletcher Street stands on the site of a former equestrian facility, whose former owner is now one of the residents. The building’s 78 units were subsidized by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which allocated $6.5 million to help cover construction costs.

PHA Executive Director Kelvin Jeremiah said the homes are a fitting example of how to create affordable housing for senior citizens. Jeremiah recalled a fatal January rowhouse fire that claimed the lives of 12 people, pointing to the lack of affordable housing in the city. He said spending on affordable housing “has not been a priority in the Commonwealth.”

The Susquehanna Residences alone has almost 700 people on its waiting list.

Jeremiah supported state Sen. Vincent Hughes’ proposal to spend more than $2 billion of the state’s surplus for more affordable housing, not just in Philadelphia, but across Pennsylvania.