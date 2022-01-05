Deadly fire in North Philly has officials searching for up to 13 victims, sources say

Officials are investigating following a fatal fire in North Philadelphia, which sources say may have claimed the lives of up to 13 people.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at 869 North 23rd Street.

Police have confirmed one fatality from the fire, which was brought under control at 7:31 a.m.

The building affected was a single-family home that had been converted into two apartments. Whether or not that was a legal conversion will be one part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.