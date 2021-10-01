Philly passes bill that aims to encourage affordable housing in desirable neighborhoods

Philadelphia City Council on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill that backers hope will encourage developers to build more affordable housing units in desirable areas.

Passed with a vote of 16-1, the measure tweaks an existing city program that allows developers to construct larger buildings than allowed under zoning regulations if they agree to build affordable housing units or contribute to the city’s Housing Trust Fund. The fund provides money for new affordable homes, as well as the preservation and repair of existing homes.

Since launching in 2018, the voluntary Mixed-Income Housing Bonus program has resulted in developers building fewer than two dozen affordable housing units, with the majority of developers who got the so-called bonuses to build extra floors or floor space opting to contribute to the trust fund instead of building on site. Since 2019, developers have made — or will make — nearly $20 million in payments through the program, according to the city.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who introduced the bill with Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez said she hopes the measure will motivate developers to include affordable units in their projects.

She especially wants to see affordable units built in her own West Philadelphia district, where rising rents and development pressures have contributed to an exodus of Black residents.

“It’s of no comfort that in the Third District and other gentrifying areas developers just get to build, build, build, not include any affordability and then make a payment into the trust fund that’s a pittance,” Gauthier said in an interview.