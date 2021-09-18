On the day of the council’s return to virtual meetings, protesters gathered at City Hall, calling for the release of city-owned vacant properties to community groups for development and green space.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said she is planning to introduce a bill that would help transition ownership of some of those 6,000 properties to the community to help groups develop affordable housing.

“What we want is for that land to be owned by the community and to benefit our community,” said Gauthier. “We want to support organizations that want to build permanent affordable housing, and other things needed in the community [like] urban gardens and green space, particularly in neighborhoods that are gentrifying.”