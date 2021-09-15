Council President Darrell Clarke to introduce overhaul of Philly Zoning Board

If approved, the ZBA would be required to include an urban planner, architect, zoning attorney, a real estate finance expert, and two members from community organizations. The legislative language also states “all members shall have a demonstrated sensitivity to community concerns regarding the protection and character of Philadelphia neighborhoods.” The current bylaws do not mandate any specific qualifications or expertise.

Currently, the board is chaired by public affairs consultant and former city councilmember Frank DiCicco, who took over after his successor was ensnared in a corruption case involving electricians union leader John Dougherty. Two other members –– Confesor Plaza and James Snell –– have ties to local building trades unions, while board member Thomas Holloman works as an architect. Vice chair Carol Tinari serves on the boards of several civic organizations and is married to local defense attorney Nino Tinari. The Director of Planning and Development also serves as an alternate for absent members.

Clarke will introduce the legislation Friday at the council’s first session of the fall, according to the letter. His office did not immediately issue a comment on the proposal. Mayor Jim Kenney’s office did not respond to a request for comment. A representative from the city’s Building Industry Association, a development trade group, said it was aware of the proposal but declined to comment.

Philly is an outlier when it comes to zoning

Philadelphia stands out from other cities in terms of the sheer volume of zoning appeals heard each year. City data shows about 1,000 individual appeals, large and small, were lodged with the ZBA in Philadelphia through 2021 so far. For comparison, New York City’s similar Board of Standards and Appeals typically sees less than half that number in a year.

Prior to a zoning code overhaul in the early 2010s, the board saw even more cases. At that time, reform advocates blamed the city’s outdated and convoluted zoning code for effectively requiring variances even for run-of-the-mill projects.

While code reform was meant to simplify the development process, recent years have seen the return of a complex patchwork of more restrictive zoning overlays –– often as a reaction to encroaching development.

Clarke has personally led some of these charges and generally pushed for more council control over development. He notably enacted a neighborhood preservation overlay in the Strawberry Mansion section of his district. The regulations were meant to limit height and density in a fast-changing area where property values are rising as developers buy up older rowhouses and renovate with high-end flourishes such as roof decks, which were banned under the overlay.