Philadelphia’s zoning code is on track to change after City Council recently passed a controversial bill meant to crack down on bad actors. Still, some worry it will have unintended consequences by slowing down development.

It applies to an obscure section of the zoning code that deals with nonconformities. These refer to properties whose use does not conform to current zoning overlays, which may restrict its use, but the property was grandfathered in at some point.

City Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. previously told WHYY News he’s most concerned that property owners are not penalized for illegally converting properties that were once grandfathered in with zoning that does not otherwise conform to the neighborhood.

Before the City Council vote, Young Jr. positioned the bill as a way to give neighborhoods more say about illegal conversions that don’t go through the zoning process.

“What this legislation does, it says if you change your use without getting a zoning permit, then you don’t have the benefit of going back to that grandfathered use by right,” Young Jr. said. “This legislation aims to protect communities by allowing communities to have some say when there is a change in use from a grandfathered use to a new use.”

Instead of moving forward without input, property owners would need to request a zoning variance from the city’s zoning board to get their permit.