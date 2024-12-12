She shared the experience of a family who passed down ownership of a triplex to their child – a triplex that would be considered nonconforming because it’s zoned as single-family use on the books, though the family has a use permit for apartments.

“Had this legislation been in effect, this family might have had to go through the variance process,” she said. That can cost upwards of $3,000, in addition to attorney fees, she said.

“In most cases, they would have either had no choice but to continue to operate [the triplex] illegally or sold the property as they would not have been able to fight the battle with [Licenses and Inspections] or weather the [Zoning Board of Adjustments] process. This conversation happens all the time,” she said.

The bill was discussed during two separate Planning Commission meetings, where both city planners and commissioners voiced concerns and did not recommend the legislation.

The bill could turn into a city’s planner’s nightmare, said Michael Gall, a senior legislative planner in Philly, during a Planning Commission meeting about the bill.

“Many of our [neighborhood] corridors are full of properties that are physically configured for a use that is not allowed by the underlying base zone,” Gall said. This bill would be “putting an undue burden on commercial corridor managers, small businesses and building owners.”

Retired Planning Commission member Cheryl Gaston is an attorney who specializes in zoning law and was the first to voice concerns about the bill in June.

At that meeting, Gaston questioned whether the bill would immediately be challenged in court by property owners, and said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had already sided with private landowners in the past on this subject.

Gaston did not respond to an interview request for this news story.

Maria Nixa Gonzalez, president of HACE community development corporation that designs and builds affordable housing in North Philadelphia, concurred with Gaston’s assessment of the bill at that June meeting.

“I think that there has to be very careful thought as we enact any type of restrictions on people’s rights over a parcel of land or a property,” she said. “I think there has to be more thought and discussion and see how this will affect property owners that are in nonconformity. There’s much to be discussed and fine tuned before this should even be considered.”

Aimed at ‘bad actors’

Some Planning Commission members questioned whether the bill was simply a reaction to Mayor Parker’s decision to try and open a medical facility in a former nursing home on the 2100 block of Girard Avenue, inside Councilmember Young Jr. ‘s district, which has been quietly used as a homeless shelter.

The council member said it was not in response to that move and he introduced the bill in May because it was a timely high profile example of something his legislation would prevent.

“I think that was something that people were missing, my intent. And the same thing happened at the Planning Commission,” he said. “A homeless shelter and a nursing home are two totally separate uses. Under this legislation, you will be prohibited from then trying to come back and say, ‘You know what, we’re going to still use it as some kind of medical facility in the future.’ All this bill is trying to do is to protect communities and prevent nuisances from happening.”

While opponents of the bill are concerned that it could set off sweeping changes and jeopardize the legal status of many property owners, Young Jr. said it’s only property owners who are “bad actors” who might suffer and they would have to take action for the ordinance to kick in.

“I think it’s very clear if you have a legal, nonconforming use, that’s great. We’re not touching your legal, nonconforming use,” he said. “But when you decide to change your use from legal nonconforming to something else – then you’ll lose your benefit of having that legal nonconforming use. We are protecting property rights because of that liberal interpretation. But we don’t want to allow property owners to circumvent the processes that have been established for safety reasons and I think that’s what this legislation is trying to prevent.”

“I’ve waited for [the Planning Commission] to provide some clarity, some legislative draft – they have not. I intend to move forward with the legislation with maybe a tweak here and there,” he added.

The purpose section – which is what the Planning Commission highlighted as the issue – was added by the city’s Law Department, Young Jr. says, and is the part most likely to be removed or changed.