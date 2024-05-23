From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Residents in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood spoke out Wednesday morning at a hearing on plans to expand use of a treatment facility at 2100 Girard Ave.

Councilmember Jeffrey Young was unhappy that Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration sent in written testimony to the hearing rather than offering someone to appear in-person to answer questions.

“We put this bill in to have a substantive conversation with the administration on the property rather than putting in some kind of resolution,” Young said. “We wanted to be able to talk substance, and I think it is unfortunate that the administration has chosen not to have someone come and testify.

Fairmount Civic Association head Tim Butters said neighbors are experiencing issues with the center’s expansion.

“Since the facility has been expanded to including increased homeless services, we’ve had reports of increased drug use, increased drug paraphernalia and trash, including needles and baggies, overdoses,” Butters said. “These are things that we were not ready to be helping people with.”