Linda Armstead’s father attended School #4, a second elementary school for Black students, which was built in 1904.

Years later, he bought the house after serving in the military and “resided in his kindergarten classroom.” Armstead did not know the home where she spent her entire life and where she lives now with her mom was a school with historical significance.

“To me, this was just a regular house,” she said.

The Armstead house was one of the sites featured on a tour that unveiled markers commemorating the Black experience in the Borough of Haddonfield.

Adrienne Rhodes, co-founder of the Preserving Black Haddonfield History Project, said these are the first such markers since the borough’s founding in 1713.

“It feels awesome,” she said. “It has never, ever been done before in Haddonfield.”

The two markers will be installed at the Lincoln School for Coloreds on Lincoln Avenue and the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church on Douglass Avenue. The Lincoln School site is now Tarditi Commons, an affordable senior housing community.