Nathaniel Murray, 23, grew up in a fractured family in North Wilmington and spent more time hanging out with friends on the streets. By age 14, he followed a local rapper who promoted drill music and got involved in neighborhood fights that escalated into gun violence.

“Everybody wanted to drill. We would hear our favorite rapper, saying, ‘We shot this person, we shot that person.’ So, it was second-hand to us. I believe the energy actually has a hold on your energy, your aura,” Murray, who bears a bullet wound on his hip, said. “So, I turned on something about ‘shoot ’em up, bang, bang’ at eight o’clock in the morning. I feel like I’m going to want to shoot ’em up, bang, bang.”

Murray was one of dozens of young men who shared their story at the 14th annual Raising Kings Conference at the Police Athletic League held earlier this month in Wilmington, Delaware. The annual conference’s mission is to raise visibility for Black boys and men and build community between them and successful role models, father figures and mentors.

Chandra Pitts, CEO and Founder of One Village Alliance, a year-round gun violence program that helped coordinate the event, said she started the organization because she was raising a “young king” as a single mother and needed a village.

“These kids are two and three generations removed from Dr. Martin Luther King and you know, it’s important for them to know that there are leaders who are just as great in their community today doing really significant community advocacy and impact and outreach,” Pitts said. “But, more importantly, the greatness of being a Black history maker lies within them. But they’ve got to see it to believe it, so that’s why we bring this work to life.”

This year, 600 Black boys and men gathered at the conference, which was part of the organization’s Black History Month celebration. Among them were Black entrepreneurs, physicians, attorneys and educators, who shared their stories about their achievements. Pitts said the event provides an opportunity to showcase that not all Black men resort to guns for survival.