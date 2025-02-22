Many Gen Zers deal with higher rates of mental health challenges and firearm suicides, according to a new report

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

One in five students in the School District of Philadelphia has considered suicide, according to the district’s 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which also found that firearm access quadruples the risk.

That statistic reflects a broader national concern: More youth, particularly those in Generation Z, are struggling with mental health issues and gun ownership rates are rising among their peers.

For Ihsan Hines, these issues are deeply personal. He often finds tranquility at the Discovery Center in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion, gazing out at the water to cope with life’s challenges. His refuge became essential after a devastating tragedy.

On August 31, 2007 — just three days before Hines’ 29th birthday — his younger brother, Atif Hines, died by suicide at age 26.

“I was devastated,” Hines told WHYY News.

”He was full of so much joy. He was loved by a lot of people. I didn’t even know that he owned a gun. He purchased the gun the day that he died.”