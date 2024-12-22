From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new study published in the Delaware Journal of Public Health offers a stark glimpse into the experiences and perceptions of young African American men living in communities often associated with violence.

The research, conducted by scholars from Texas Southern University, Delaware State University, Coppin State University, Jackson State University, and Thurgood Marshall College, interviewed 400 young men between the ages of 15 and 24 who either owned or recently owned a firearm. Of the total group, about 100 participants were from Wilmington, Del.; the others were from Baltimore; Jackson, Miss.; and Houston.

The study—titled “Understanding the Perception of Place and Its Impact on Community Violence”—revealed that many participants felt compelled to carry firearms for safety, often after witnessing or experiencing violence in their neighborhoods. In Wilmington, 86% of respondents described the city negatively, with 74% using only negative terms.

Their descriptions included words like “murder town,” “treacherous,” “crazy,” “chaotic,” and “a war zone.” A persistent sense of threat pervaded their understanding of the city around them.

Safety concerns drove most participants to arm themselves.

According to the study, young men often encountered firearms at an early age—sometimes as young as 10—and many had family members or close friends who introduced them to guns. The findings indicate that these decisions are not made lightly, nor in isolation. Social media pressures, limited economic opportunities, limited role models, and easy access to firearms shaped a landscape where carrying a gun seemed logical, even necessary, to the young men for personal protection.

Nurturing hope among young people

These research findings resonate with ongoing efforts at One Village Alliance, a Wilmington nonprofit seeking to nurture young people in a city often misunderstood by outsiders. One evening at the organization’s location on West 31st and Market streets, children gathered in a small kitchen to fill plastic bags with healthy snacks. The exercise, though seemingly simple, has a clear purpose: to instill good nutritional habits and provide a sense of stability. The community around them is sometimes referred to as a food desert, making nutritious food scarce.

By taking part in such activities, the children learn new skills and build confidence. “Can I get this one?” one child asked, eager to take part. Here, learning about healthy eating serves as an introduction to broader life skills that can help counter the environmental factors the study highlights.

The nonprofit’s after-school enrichment programs aim to reinforce positive experiences and set children on a path toward excellence through education, mentorship, and personal development. It offers a safe space and an alternative to the streets. This approach is informed by staff members who know the stakes all too well.