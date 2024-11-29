‘Beyond haircuts’: Wilmington’s free haircut initiative empowers youth with confidence
Wilmington’s free haircut initiative provides youth with clean, confidence boosting hair cuts and styles along with mentorship, food, and other essential resources.Listen 1:29
Every first Monday of the month, the gentle buzz of clippers and the laughter of children transform Wilmington’s Freedom Center into a vibrant hub of care and community.
One Village Alliance, dedicated to empowering communities through education, entrepreneurship, and the arts, turns a simple haircut into an act of transformation. With a mission deeply rooted in belonging and opportunity, OVA uplifts historically marginalized families through programs like this, which put confidence, pride, and connection on center stage.
It all began with an idea from young men within the organization, Wilmington natives who knew the challenge all too well, recalls Chandra Pitts, the founding president of the organization.
“[Team members] who have grown up in the community, they’re young men who were boys growing up, and understand two things: how a haircut can make you feel – that sense of pride – and the other thing is the burden of cost that haircuts have come to demand from families,” she said. “In the past a haircut used to be $8, now a haircut is as much as $40 and $50.”
Marking its second year, the initiative, launched in the Fall of 2023 under the leadership of Wilmington native and University of Delaware alum Armani Coleman, continues to offer not only free haircuts but also food, tutoring, mentorship, and more – ensuring a holistic approach to supporting the community.
“Our mission goes beyond haircuts,” says Coleman. “We offer a safe haven where young people feel valued and supported. We provide dinner, mentoring, tutoring, prevention programming, build self-esteem, and foster a strong sense of community. And it continues with completely free afterschool programming daily. This is our way of helping the next generation step into the classroom with confidence and a sense of belonging.”
Pitts noted that past haircut days served over 200 children, ages 7 to 17. Reflecting Wilmington’s diversity, OVA emphasizes the importance of celebrating and embracing natural hairstyles like locs and twists, fostering pride and self-expression.
“We also do loc twists, so really speaking to celebrating hairstyles that have had to be, you know, even permitted and protected through laws like the CROWN Act,” Pitts said, referring to legislation, Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture or style. “We want to celebrate and help families maintain their children’s natural hairstyles like those locks and braids.”
As the number of children grows each month, the organization has seen a fortunate rise in barbers volunteering their time. Just last month, 13 barbers at the Freedom Center of OVA helped boost children’s confidence through haircuts.
Adam Sair, one of the barbers involved since the initiative’s inception, shared how powerful it is to witness the transformation in children’s emotions and confidence as they hop off his chair.
“There’s only so much you can do as people to help other people. It feels good because at least I can do something,” Sair said. “Somebody can come in looking crazy, kid looking crazy. Now I cut his hair and now it’s like, OK, he’s feeling good about himself. Maybe he didn’t want to go to school tomorrow and now he wants to go to school because he wants to show his haircut off, so it just builds confidence.”
As the holidays approach, inflation and rising costs of living can make it tough for families trying to get their kids ready for the season. To help, the organization is hosting a haircut day on Saturday, Dec. 14, ensuring children can look and feel their best for the celebrations.
“Normally [it’s] the first Monday of the month, but this year, it’s going to be on December 14th. Getting kids ready for the holidays and again it’s for underserved kids, you know, kids in foster care, kids with incarcerated parents and working families with children. We’re providing holiday dinners, family portraits, toys and books, and coats and blankets for families,” said Pitts.
