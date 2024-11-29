From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Every first Monday of the month, the gentle buzz of clippers and the laughter of children transform Wilmington’s Freedom Center into a vibrant hub of care and community.

One Village Alliance, dedicated to empowering communities through education, entrepreneurship, and the arts, turns a simple haircut into an act of transformation. With a mission deeply rooted in belonging and opportunity, OVA uplifts historically marginalized families through programs like this, which put confidence, pride, and connection on center stage.

It all began with an idea from young men within the organization, Wilmington natives who knew the challenge all too well, recalls Chandra Pitts, the founding president of the organization.

“[Team members] who have grown up in the community, they’re young men who were boys growing up, and understand two things: how a haircut can make you feel – that sense of pride – and the other thing is the burden of cost that haircuts have come to demand from families,” she said. “In the past a haircut used to be $8, now a haircut is as much as $40 and $50.”

Marking its second year, the initiative, launched in the Fall of 2023 under the leadership of Wilmington native and University of Delaware alum Armani Coleman, continues to offer not only free haircuts but also food, tutoring, mentorship, and more – ensuring a holistic approach to supporting the community.

“Our mission goes beyond haircuts,” says Coleman. “We offer a safe haven where young people feel valued and supported. We provide dinner, mentoring, tutoring, prevention programming, build self-esteem, and foster a strong sense of community. And it continues with completely free afterschool programming daily. This is our way of helping the next generation step into the classroom with confidence and a sense of belonging.”