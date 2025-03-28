“Es un día también en el que ellas pueden darse el lujo de arreglarse, de sentirse bonitas, de vestirse con la mejor ropa que ellas tengan”, ella dijo. “Como mujeres [siempre] nos dedicamos a ser mamás, nos dedicamos a ser esposas, nos dedicamos a trabajar y al final nos terminamos olvidando de nosotras. Nos dedicamos muy poco tiempo para nosotras.”

“It’s also a day when they can afford to dress up, to feel beautiful, to wear the best clothes they have,” she said. “As women, we [always] dedicate ourselves to being mothers, we dedicate ourselves to being wives, we dedicate ourselves to working, and in the end, we end up forgetting about ourselves. We dedicate very little time to ourselves.”

Amate Mujer draws more than 300 Latinas from throughout Delaware and neighboring states to immerse themselves in celebration. That includes a red carpet, live music, folk dances, food, motivational speakers, networking and special awards. It also offers space for businesswomen to showcase their products and services while promoting female leadership.

Leos says it’s important to always honor women who have made a difference in their communities.

“Es importante el poder reconocer a muchas mujeres de nuestra comunidad, ya que ellas se esfuerzan por ayudar a otras personas y hay veces que no todas son figuras públicas o que no todas son líderes comunitarias”, dijo Leos. “El hecho de que la reconozcan se siente muy bonito.”

“It’s important to be able to recognize the many women in our community, as they strive to help others, and sometimes not all of them are public figures or community leaders,” Leos said. “Being recognized feels very beautiful.”

Among those being recognized at this year’s event is Yaqueline Gómez Lastra, affectionately known as ‘Payasita Ranita.’ Her work as a children’s entertainer has brought joy to countless families, making her a cherished pillar of the community. For Gómez Lastra, receiving the recognition is a meaningful validation of her unwavering dedication.

“I’m very happy because it shows that when you do the stuff you love very well, people notice and that’s very nice. It’s beautiful that people see what you offer,” she said. “So I feel that with this recognition people are seeing my work, everything I do.”

“Estoy muy contenta porque demuestra que cuando haces bien lo que te apasiona, la gente lo nota y eso es muy bonito. Es hermoso que la gente vea lo que ofreces”, ella dijo. “Así que siento que con este reconocimiento la gente está viendo mi trabajo, todo lo que hago”.

“Todas las mujeres que están recibiendo este reconocimiento son mujeres que han pasado a veces cosas difíciles y han sabido sobrellevarlas”, añadió.

“All the women receiving this recognition are women who have sometimes endured difficult things and have managed to overcome them,” she added.

She said her role as a clown creates moments that unites families and offers a space where both children and parents can enjoy themselves. For that reason, she will receive the “Luz de Sonrisas,” or “Light of Smiles,” award, honoring her dedication to bringing smiles to children and families.

“Amo ser payasita, me encanta estar viendo a los niños felices y siempre trato de dejar una enseñanza en mi show. Entonces, aprovechó para hablar de pronto de reciclaje, de cómo cuidar el planeta, de cosas así”, Gomez Lastra dijo. “Entonces, me da la oportunidad de hacer las cosas que quiero y lo disfruto mucho, disfruto mucho en mi trabajo.”

“I love being a clown, I love seeing children happy, and I always try to teach a lesson in my show. So, I took the opportunity to talk about recycling, how to take care of the planet, things like that,” Gomez Lastra said. “So, it gives me the opportunity to do the things I want, and I really enjoy it. I really enjoy my job.”

Amate Mujer will take place Friday, March 28 at La Escondida Banquet Hall in Wilmington from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.