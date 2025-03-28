Amate Mujer, or Love Yourself, Woman, event returns to Delaware to celebrate Latinas, self-love and community
More than 300 Latinas are expected for a night of women empowerment, featuring a red carpet, authentic food and inspiring speakers.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Amate Mujer was created to serve as a reminder that women deserve to celebrate themselves, not just for the roles they play, whether it be as mothers, guardians, wives or professionals, but for their own worth as individuals.
The annual Delaware event, which translates to “Love Yourself, Woman,” is in its third year of celebrating self-love, sisterhood and empowerment among women. Founded by Laura Leos, a businesswoman and community leader in Delaware, the event has become a staple for the Hispanic community in the surrounding area.
Leos emphasised the importance of Amate Mujer in creating a space for Latina women to be seen and appreciated. It’s also helped create a community where all women can inspire, grow and motivate each other.
“Este evento es creado pensando en ellas y pues es un un espacio, un movimiento para que ellas brillen también y recordarles lo valiosas que somos como mujeres”, ella dijo. “[En] un evento como Amate Mujer vemos que hay otras personas viviendo cosas similares, luchando y soñando por lo que todos venimos aquí a este país. Yo pienso que eso nos fortalece, nos da fuerza y unión. Juntas somos más fuertes cuando nos reunimos así como comunidad.”
“This event was created with them in mind, and it’s a space, a movement for them to shine, too, and to remind them how valuable we are as women,” she said. “At an event like Amate Mujer, we see that there are other people experiencing similar things, fighting and dreaming about what we all came to this country for. I think that strengthens us, gives us strength and unity. Together, we are stronger when we come together like this as a community.”
A significant aspect of the event is giving women the opportunity to embrace their beauty and celebrate themselves.
“Es un día también en el que ellas pueden darse el lujo de arreglarse, de sentirse bonitas, de vestirse con la mejor ropa que ellas tengan”, ella dijo. “Como mujeres [siempre] nos dedicamos a ser mamás, nos dedicamos a ser esposas, nos dedicamos a trabajar y al final nos terminamos olvidando de nosotras. Nos dedicamos muy poco tiempo para nosotras.”
“It’s also a day when they can afford to dress up, to feel beautiful, to wear the best clothes they have,” she said. “As women, we [always] dedicate ourselves to being mothers, we dedicate ourselves to being wives, we dedicate ourselves to working, and in the end, we end up forgetting about ourselves. We dedicate very little time to ourselves.”
Amate Mujer draws more than 300 Latinas from throughout Delaware and neighboring states to immerse themselves in celebration. That includes a red carpet, live music, folk dances, food, motivational speakers, networking and special awards. It also offers space for businesswomen to showcase their products and services while promoting female leadership.
Leos says it’s important to always honor women who have made a difference in their communities.
“Es importante el poder reconocer a muchas mujeres de nuestra comunidad, ya que ellas se esfuerzan por ayudar a otras personas y hay veces que no todas son figuras públicas o que no todas son líderes comunitarias”, dijo Leos. “El hecho de que la reconozcan se siente muy bonito.”
“It’s important to be able to recognize the many women in our community, as they strive to help others, and sometimes not all of them are public figures or community leaders,” Leos said. “Being recognized feels very beautiful.”
Among those being recognized at this year’s event is Yaqueline Gómez Lastra, affectionately known as ‘Payasita Ranita.’ Her work as a children’s entertainer has brought joy to countless families, making her a cherished pillar of the community. For Gómez Lastra, receiving the recognition is a meaningful validation of her unwavering dedication.
“I’m very happy because it shows that when you do the stuff you love very well, people notice and that’s very nice. It’s beautiful that people see what you offer,” she said. “So I feel that with this recognition people are seeing my work, everything I do.”
“Estoy muy contenta porque demuestra que cuando haces bien lo que te apasiona, la gente lo nota y eso es muy bonito. Es hermoso que la gente vea lo que ofreces”, ella dijo. “Así que siento que con este reconocimiento la gente está viendo mi trabajo, todo lo que hago”.
“Todas las mujeres que están recibiendo este reconocimiento son mujeres que han pasado a veces cosas difíciles y han sabido sobrellevarlas”, añadió.
“All the women receiving this recognition are women who have sometimes endured difficult things and have managed to overcome them,” she added.
She said her role as a clown creates moments that unites families and offers a space where both children and parents can enjoy themselves. For that reason, she will receive the “Luz de Sonrisas,” or “Light of Smiles,” award, honoring her dedication to bringing smiles to children and families.
“Amo ser payasita, me encanta estar viendo a los niños felices y siempre trato de dejar una enseñanza en mi show. Entonces, aprovechó para hablar de pronto de reciclaje, de cómo cuidar el planeta, de cosas así”, Gomez Lastra dijo. “Entonces, me da la oportunidad de hacer las cosas que quiero y lo disfruto mucho, disfruto mucho en mi trabajo.”
“I love being a clown, I love seeing children happy, and I always try to teach a lesson in my show. So, I took the opportunity to talk about recycling, how to take care of the planet, things like that,” Gomez Lastra said. “So, it gives me the opportunity to do the things I want, and I really enjoy it. I really enjoy my job.”
Amate Mujer will take place Friday, March 28 at La Escondida Banquet Hall in Wilmington from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.