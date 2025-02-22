From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Lively Latin music fills the air as a young girl steps onto the stage in a shimmering gown. Her confident stride reflects the weight of her heritage and her transition into womanhood. Families watch with pride, some reliving their own quinceañera memories, others seeing their daughters prepare for their milestone moment.

For several years, this has been the traditional scene at Delaware’s Quinceañera Expo, an event that is returning this year to celebrate Latin American culture, tradition, and empowerment.

The expo, scheduled for March 2 in Rehoboth Beach, is hosted and created by Hoy en Delaware and is free for all to attend. The event offers a unique opportunity for young Latinas and their families to immerse themselves in the traditions surrounding a quinceañera, a milestone that marks a girl’s transition from childhood to young womanhood as she turns 15.

A quinceañera is a cherished Latin American tradition, blending family, faith and festivity. More than just a celebration, it symbolizes growth, responsibility and the embrace of cultural heritage.

Often compared to a wedding in its scale, planning a quinceañera can take over a year and cost as much as $30,000, and sometimes even more. From selecting the perfect dress to venue shopping, food tastings and choreographed court dances, every detail is meticulously prepared to ensure an unforgettable event.

The Quinceañera Expo, also known as the Miss 15 Magazine Expo or MXVM Expo, was created in 2014 to recognize the deep cultural significance of the quinceañera.

“Lo que nos motivó a hacer esto fue fundamentalmente el futuro de nuestros jóvenes y de nuestras jóvenes en particular, de las jóvenes hispanas”, dijo Virginia Esteban-Somalo, organizadora del evento. “Queríamos darles plataformas para que ellas pudiesen expresarse, pudiesen perder el miedo a presentarse en público y eso no fuese una experiencia traumática, sino que fuese algo divertido”.

“What motivated us to do this was fundamentally the future of our young people and our young women in particular, young Hispanic women,” said Virginia Esteban-Somalo, the event organizer. “We wanted to give them platforms so that they could express themselves, they could lose their fear of appearing in public and that it would not be a traumatic experience, but rather something fun.”