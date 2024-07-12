YOK Takes a Summer Road Trip to Delaware Beaches and Surrounding Towns
Rehoboth Beach Museum, Horseshoe Crabs, Fort Miles, Rocking the Docks & More!
Next on You Oughta Know, hit the road with us to explore Delaware beaches and surrounding towns. Dive Into history at the Rehoboth Beach Museum. Discover prehistoric creatures in the bay. Choose your adventure at Trap Pond. Find out why Ft. Miles is a must-see historic site. Catch pickleball fever in Millville. Let Dewey Beach Picnic Co. plan the perfect seaside gathering. Rock the Docks in Lewes.
