As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off this Sunday, a pair of festivals on opposite ends of the state of Delaware, celebrating Latino pride from north to south. Hundreds will don their flags as capes, proudly wearing their heritage as the air fills with the rich aroma of cultural foods and the rhythm of Latin music.

This year marks the 30th annual Festival Hispano in downtown Georgetown, a vibrant celebration that has grown from its humble beginnings. Originally founded in 1994 by a group of nuns from Spain, the festival was created to support and uplift the local Latino and immigrant families who had recently arrived in Delaware. From an initial small gathering in a garage, Georgetown’s Festival Hispano has now transformed into a major cultural event.

Ecuadorian American Kevin Andrade, CEO of The Voice Radio Network, knew the nuns who started Festival Hispano and helped expand it here. For the past 10 years, his network has successfully organized the event, making it a cornerstone of the community’s celebration.

“We moved to a bigger venue and obviously right now we are doing [the] event with international artists, over 100 vendors,” Andrade said. “We have food from all over the place and Latin America, obviously.”

On North Race Street, “Taco Fest” will feature an array of vendors presenting a fusion of Latin American dishes. Expect to find tacos al pastor, tacos de lengua, tacos de asada, empanadas, arepas and Colombian sausage. The wide variety represents the culinary traditions of Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico and Guatemala.

Andrade says that, beyond being a source of entertainment, the festival aims to educate, foster cultural awareness and provide a welcoming space for the diverse Latino community.

“We want to make sure the people share their culture and their goods from their countries. We are very different, [from] every country. Even though people from South America are very different from Central America or North America,” he said. “So when we do the festival, that’s why it’s important to bring everybody to those events because we want to make sure we understand all.”

“Some Americans, they don’t know our culture,” he continued. “Some Americans, they think that we are invading this country.” He added that part of the festival’s purpose is to educate people on the diverse Latino culture.