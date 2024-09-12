Delaware kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with two festivals of flavor, traditions, music and Latino Pride
As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off this Sunday, a pair of festivals on opposite ends of the state of Delaware, celebrating Latino pride from north to south. Hundreds will don their flags as capes, proudly wearing their heritage as the air fills with the rich aroma of cultural foods and the rhythm of Latin music.
This year marks the 30th annual Festival Hispano in downtown Georgetown, a vibrant celebration that has grown from its humble beginnings. Originally founded in 1994 by a group of nuns from Spain, the festival was created to support and uplift the local Latino and immigrant families who had recently arrived in Delaware. From an initial small gathering in a garage, Georgetown’s Festival Hispano has now transformed into a major cultural event.
Ecuadorian American Kevin Andrade, CEO of The Voice Radio Network, knew the nuns who started Festival Hispano and helped expand it here. For the past 10 years, his network has successfully organized the event, making it a cornerstone of the community’s celebration.
“We moved to a bigger venue and obviously right now we are doing [the] event with international artists, over 100 vendors,” Andrade said. “We have food from all over the place and Latin America, obviously.”
On North Race Street, “Taco Fest” will feature an array of vendors presenting a fusion of Latin American dishes. Expect to find tacos al pastor, tacos de lengua, tacos de asada, empanadas, arepas and Colombian sausage. The wide variety represents the culinary traditions of Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico and Guatemala.
Andrade says that, beyond being a source of entertainment, the festival aims to educate, foster cultural awareness and provide a welcoming space for the diverse Latino community.
“We want to make sure the people share their culture and their goods from their countries. We are very different, [from] every country. Even though people from South America are very different from Central America or North America,” he said. “So when we do the festival, that’s why it’s important to bring everybody to those events because we want to make sure we understand all.”
“Some Americans, they don’t know our culture,” he continued. “Some Americans, they think that we are invading this country.” He added that part of the festival’s purpose is to educate people on the diverse Latino culture.
For that reason, the Voice Radio Network expanded the festival to Wilmington’s Riverfront two years ago, aiming to unite Northern Delaware’s Latino communities. However, due to conflicts with collaborators, they chose not to continue in Wilmington. They are now looking to partner with groups in another spot.
“We want to continue opening another opportunity to do festivals, and in other areas in the state of Delaware, such as Newark or New Castle County,” he said.
As attendance surged to nearly 25,000 people from across the region attending the Georgetown festival, organizers decided to use the event as a fundraiser to support local nonprofits, including La Casita, First State Community Action, La Esperanza and the Rosa Health Center. This year, admission is $20 for adults, with free entry for kids under 11.
Wilmington will not go without its own celebration of Latino heritage. The seventh annual Hispanic Heritage Festival will take place Sunday afternoon at Rockford Park. Hosted by the largest and longest serving Hispanic publication, “HOY en Delaware,” the event will feature similar attractions, including Hispanic arts and crafts, traditional music, cultural dances and a variety of food.
WHYY News has partnered with “HOY en Delaware,” which will publish select WHYY stories on its website in English and Spanish.
Publisher Jose Somalo says one of the key goals is to promote cultural exchange and foster understanding of Latino culture in Wilmington. This year’s festival theme, “Exploring the Latino Culture,” is centered around that mission.
“The idea of bringing up local talent with all that colorful culture and to explore among ourselves and with the American established community that is around us,” Somalo said. “We have kind of been consolidating the festival as a marketplace or ‘placita’ where we can explore our culture, our food, our roots.”
For “HOY en Delaware,” although the event is rooted in community, they aim to remind the public that despite how minority groups are sometimes portrayed negatively in the media, the Latino community is open, inviting and eager to share their culture.
“Traditionally in the media, we Latinos and African Americans are not on the forefront of the news unless we have committed something wrong,” he said. “This [festival] is kind of an extension of bringing positivity.”
One way the festival showcases the reality of being Latino is by highlighting the community’s entrepreneurial spirit. This includes selling handmade arts and crafts, featuring Latino-owned restaurants and bringing in local bands that span generations, from seasoned performers to up-and-coming talent.
He says everyone should recognize the significant contributions Latinos made in the early history of the United States, which is why celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is so important.
“The contributions of the Hispanic community come from the very beginning of this country,” he said. “We were a key in helping the independence of the United States.”
The Festival Hispano will take place in downtown Georgetown from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the Hispanic Heritage Festival will be held in Rockford Park, Wilmington, from noon to 5 p.m.
