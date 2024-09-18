Wilmington’s first Dance Jubilee celebrates local talent and community unity

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A vibrant celebration of culture, community and the arts will happen this week as the city of Wilmington hosts the inaugural Dance Jubilee from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21. This first-of-its-kind festival will showcase diverse dance styles and highlight the city’s rich artistic talent, emphasizing the importance of homegrown creativity.

Organized by CityFest, the Dance Jubilee is part of the city’s efforts to prioritize improving the quality of life for residents through arts and tourism.

Born and raised in Wilmington, Emanuel Chacon said it’s time to revitalize the community by eliminating prejudice and addressing issues like crime, housing instability and homelessness. Chacon also wants to highlight the positive aspects of Wilmington’s diverse community through the arts.

This summer, he stepped into the role of artistic director with CityFest, driven by a desire to challenge stereotypes and create positive change.

“I accepted to help just shape, facilitate, support, cultivate and just make sure the community is more aware of the arts,” he said. “There’s a lot of, at least in my experience growing up, a lot of negative stereotypes for someone that comes from the city of Wilmington. So I’ve always just tried to represent the city as best as I can.”

Chacon, who discovered his passion for dance at the University of Delaware, recalls a time when he felt limited by the lack of dance resources available to nurture his love for the arts. This experience inspired him to organize the Dance Jubilee, aiming to provide the opportunities he once sought for others and highlighting local dancers.

“We tried to focus more on homegrown talent to highlight what’s around Wilmington and outside of Wilmington,” he said. “All these talents we were able to get nearby. The farthest talent has been our headliners from New York City Urban Bush Women.”