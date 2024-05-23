Leveling up: University of Delaware graduates its first class of gaming majors

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After completing two years at the University of Delaware’s Wilmington campus with a major in Asian studies, Stephanie Gomez Sanchez discovered the newly created gaming studies major. Opting to double major, she moved to the main campus in Newark and joined the first cohort of the gaming program, which will graduate this year.

Since her middle school days, she’s been deeply immersed in the digital realm and her passion for video games has remained strong. It’s more than just fun; she delves into characters and narratives, meticulously considering the choices made within each game.

“I could play a story and be a character and I make the choices and everything. It was so game-changing for me. And at that point, my parents would blame me [for] how my grades weren’t the best and everything and I was like, okay, so I kind of left it off to the side,” she said. “Once they told me, ‘We have this opportunity that you can take [to study gaming],’ I was like, ‘I’ll take it.’”

Gomez-Sanchez is just one among many students trying to turn their passion for gaming into a career.

In this year’s first cohort, there are 16 students who’ve majored in gaming and nine who took part as their minor. Altogether, the program consists of 86 students majoring and 24 minoring.

The gaming major was birthed out of UD’s game studies research group, which launched in 2012. Members of the group collaborated with faculty from various departments to significantly influence the university’s strategic direction. In response, the school launched a minor program in 2015 and later developed a more robust major in 2020.