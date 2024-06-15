‘Fathers are a brotherhood’: A Philly mentor program doesn’t want dads to learn fatherhood alone

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At 17 years old, Brandon Brown was attending St. Joseph’s Preparatory School when he got some unexpected news that changed his life forever — he was going to be a dad.

The realities facing Brown were almost too difficult to comprehend. In retrospect, nothing could have prepared him for the moment.

He was already in a tenuous and challenging relationship with the mother of his child. Almost immediately, Brown found himself in a situation where he would become a single-parent father.

“I don’t think there’s anything that you could have told me at the age of 17,” he said. “I think anybody would have a problem walking into the unknown … I think no one wants their child to fail. I believe that everybody wants their child to exceed them.”

But despite the new challenges in his life, Brown continued to pursue his career aspirations. He attended Temple University, where he now works at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine Center for Urban Bioethics.

And although he has enjoyed a stable life, there’s one thing he’s always trying to be — a better father.

“I think no matter where you are, no matter what space you’re in,” he said, “if you allow it, there is a teachable moment.”

Last year, a friend introduced him to a group called Focus on Fathers, a Philly-based fatherhood support program that became an impactful resource for Brown.

“As men, having spaces of support are crucial — and if I had to double down — I would say to have spaces for fathers of color would be even more essential,” he said. “Spaces where there’s no judgment — that encourages reflection … introspection … self-assessment — and allowing you to look at the mirror and to give yourself some praise, as well as say, ‘I can do a little better.’”

Focus on Fathers (FOF) was founded in 2001 with the specific aim of helping mentor Philadelphia dads and teaching about the transition of fatherhood. Since becoming established, the non-profit has enrolled roughly 250 Philly-area dads in its program.

The group has reached participants in several ways, including group education sessions, co-parenting sessions, mental health guidance and career readiness and financial coaching.

FOF also strives to reach dads burdened socioeconomically with complex personal traumas and challenging family histories.

“We’re not forcing anything down anyone’s throat. Our approach is discussion, so we just listen to the guys in the class,” said Larry Woody, program manager of Focus on Fathers.