This is the first story in “Making Space for Black Health,” a new WHYY series featuring people and places that promote Black health and well-being in our region. Support for our reporting on health equity comes from the Commonwealth Fund.

Fathers’ Day is almost here, and a new book from local author Dr. Michael Hannon provides resources and guidance for Black fathers.

Hannon is a mental health counselor in New Jersey and associate professor of counseling at Montclair State University. In “Black Fathering and Mental Health: Black Fathers’ Narratives on Raising Their Children Across the Family Life Cycle,” the author shares essays from Black mental health professionals about facing racism, stereotypes, and negative, internalized messages on parenting.

While acknowledging the unique challenges that Black fathers and children face, his goal is to also share about the joys of being a parent.

WHYY recently sat down with Hannon to talk about these lessons.

What was your inspiration behind writing this book?

My inspiration really is my lived experience. I’ve been privileged in many ways. There are some parts of my identity that make me vulnerable because I’m a Black man, vulnerable to forms of racism and other kinds of oppression. My wife and I are both highly educated in the most formal sense of the word. But what I also recognize as an observer of the world and as a researcher, is that Black folks and Black men in some ways, particularly our voices and our representation in all forms of media in many cases, have been intentionally distorted. In some ways, it’s done unintentionally, but it’s still distorted.

Did you know specifically how you wanted to wrestle with the concept of black fathering and mental health?

I wanted to attempt to give folks the opportunity to hear from Black men, or those in communities with Black men, who aspire to be, or were Black fathers, or other children of Black fathers — and hear them talk about what it’s like aspiring to be a Black father, being a Black father at different points when they’re raising their children across the lifespan, or being the children of Black fathers and talking about their experience retrospectively, or even currently.