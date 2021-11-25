Counselors like Clark work with people who have some kind of genetic disorder, help them understand what they are at risk for, and provide genetic testing. According to Clark, research shows that Black women and white women with the same level of risk of having a specific genetic breast cancer mutation don’t get tested at the same rates. And one of the major reasons is Black women are not recommended by their doctors at the same rate white women are. This disparity also is reflected in other communities of color, where making use of genetic tests has been low. Clark said health researchers are still trying to figure out why, but one of the major barriers has been access.

Frazier had a longstanding relationship with her OB/GYN, who is also a Black woman. The trust her specialist built with her over the years encouraged Frazier to reach out to her about the prospect of genetic counseling.

“When people don’t necessarily have a routine primary care or gynecologist like [Frazier, who] was referred by her gynecologist, [and] are using an emergency room as primary care, it’s very difficult to have that family history conversation,” said Clark.

Patients of color face significant barriers to genetic testing

Traditionally, genetic counseling was housed within academic centers, so access for more rural or isolated communities was a significant challenge. Clark said there is also a pervasive myth that genetic testing is very expensive, which can deter some patients.

“Genetic testing [for cancer] used to be almost $3,000,” said Clark. “Now, it’s gotten to the point that most patients don’t pay anything out of pocket. So we really [have tried] to get rid of those barriers to care.”

In addition to those patient barriers, the field as a whole has lacked diversity among genetic counselors. Right now, 95% are white women, which may strain critical dialogue between genetic counselors and patients, whose health outcomes are often improved through interaction with medical professionals who come from similar backgrounds and can share lived experiences with their patients.

But that’s changing. In November, Penn Medicine announced that it was awarded a $9.5 million grant from the Warren Alpert Foundation to increase diversity in genetic counseling programs. This funding is the most significant award to support genetic counseling education nationwide, and will support 40 underrepresented students in five genetic counseling programs in the northeastern United States over five years, to expand all dimensions of diversity.

There is a growing understanding among health systems and doctors that having medical staff who reflect the diversity of patients served can move the needle on longstanding health disparities. Frazier said she can attest to this in her own life as a Black woman navigating the health care system. She remembered asking a medical provider for a colonoscopy and being denied the test because she didn’t meet the age requirement set for the general population at the time, which was 50. But according to the American Cancer Society, Black Americans have the highest rates of colorectal cancer when compared to other racial/ethnic groups in the United States, and are 40% more likely to die from this disease as well. The American College of Gastroenterology recommends that Black Americans begin screening at age 45, not 50.

“I got pushback for the request to get a colonoscopy before I turned 50,” said Frazier, who added that perhaps having a Black provider who was sensitive to this particular disparity would have been the difference in getting approval for the test earlier.

In the U.S., genetic counseling has traditionally been conducted in English, which also has created issues for patients for whom English is not their first language. Clark said the field has provided translators during patient consultations, but even that has its limits.

“It’s really important to have someone who understands not only the language, but the culture,” Clark said. “You know, there are things that I don’t understand that aren’t part of my background, [and] I think it would be really nice for people to be able to speak to someone who understands … social differences and just a lot of different traditions.”