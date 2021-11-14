Building a pipeline to replenish the supply of primary care doctors in N.J

For many individuals and families in the U.S., primary care is typically the entry to more specialized medical care. The role of a primary care doctor is to advocate for those in need and to be the main medical point of contact

“We become the gatekeepers of the health care system, and we also become the doctor that brings together the thoughts of all of the other doctors in terms of specialty care on behalf of a patient,” said Dr. Ana Natale-Pereira, who has served as a primary care doctor for over 25 years. “We deal with complex care and more importantly, we’re present in a person’s life for the long run.”

But New Jersey is one of a dozen states expected to have the biggest shortage of primary care doctors in the country. The Health Resources and Services Administration projects that 37 states will have a shortage of primary care physicians by 2025, with 12 of them, including New Jersey, having a deficit of 1,000 or more physicians because of the aging American population and the number of doctors nearing retirement.

And a growing number of patients, particularly those who are uninsured, as well as immigrants who lack citizenship, don’t have access to a primary care provider at all. These patients are typically turning to emergency departments for speciality care, which means delayed treatment and higher risk of patient morbidity and mortality.

Natale-Pereira is the assistant dean of primary care and community initiatives at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

““Primary care is not just runny noses, earaches and sore throats. We are dealing with incredibly complex care, particularly in underserved communities,” said Natale-Pereira. “Unfortunately, the shortage of primary care physicians in urban areas forces many residents to seek health care from the emergency department or community health fairs, leaving them with no continuity of care.”

In 2017, administrators at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School put together a task force to study the impact the school had on the community at large in New Jersey. What became clear is that there was a scarcity of Rutgers-trained doctors in the primary care network in Newark. In response, NJMS created the Office of Primary Care and Community Care Initiatives in 2020, which brought together research, education, and community service opportunities for students pursuing careers in primary care.

That same year, NJMS launched the Reducing Barriers to Success Scholarship Program, which provides 20 medical students from underserved communities with financial scholarships each year to become primary care physicians in Newark and surrounding towns.

The scholarship program, which covers close to three-quarters of medical school tuition, is funded by a five-year, $3.25 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The goal is to connect participants with mentors in primary care fields, expose them to research and community engagement opportunities, and allow them to grow a community of other medical students with overlapping career goals.

“They’re usually students that come from communities of color, and what drives them into this space is really that they want to give back,” said Natale-Pereira. “They want to help fix what many of them grew up knowing, [which is] that a [primary care doctor] shortage is there and that there are … inequalities in health care.”

Medical school debt may sway students from primary care

There’s a growing recognition that medical schools nationwide have to grow a diverse medical workforce, Natale-Pereira said. But pursuing a career in medicine can come with a whole slew of barriers, particularly for low-income students of color.

Acevedo, who is in his second year of medical school at Rutgers, said he remembers applying to medical schools before the scholarship program was available. He applied as a full-time student, which meant taking out full-time loans. According to Natale-Pereira, medical students are typically incurring large debt in medical education, which contributes to the observed shortages in primary care medicine.

“Even for the [students who] are interested in going into a primary care field, they look at the [salary gap], and then they say, ‘Well, maybe it’s best for me to go into a specialty program because obviously, you know, finances are much better,’” said Natale-Pereira. “And so the financial side is one of the reasons why there is a shortage there.”

But in 2020, Acevedo, who’s interested in pursuing a career in internal medicine and psychiatry, had the opportunity to apply for the scholarship program. When he got it, he said, a whole family of students who were interested in careers in primary care and bridging health disparities awaited him.

“We have monthly meetings in which we [hear] from physicians that are practicing medicine right now,” said Acevedo. “So the program is really intended to not only drive that interest in primary care, but also allow us to network and think critically about how primary care work looks, especially with communities that have been historically underrepresented in medicine.”

During the pandemic, Acevedo has worked in the medical school’s satellite clinics, which serve, among other locations, two shelters in Newark that help people at risk for homelessness. He serves as a mentor for high school students interested in careers in medicine, and now he’s part of a research group called the Community Health Justice Lab, where he conducts surveys on Latino health and COVID-19 outcomes.

“I’ve been to Camden, I’ve been to South Jersey, and [this project] has driven me to talk to people, specifically Latinos, and get their sense of how COVID is impacting [them] emotionally, financially, socially,” said Acevedo.