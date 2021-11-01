While the options for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies have continued to expand, many breast reconstruction surgeons have prioritized aesthetics over dealing with the numbness many women experience in their chests and on restoring sensation.

Now, more surgeons are trying to figure out how to return that sensation to women so they can feel like themselves again, and avoid the mental and physical issues that can come from numbness.

Delaware resident Marianne Sarcich has felt the difference for herself, having undergone two breast reconstruction surgeries since she was diagnosed with stage zero noninvasive breast cancer in 2016.

“I did everything to prepare me for the mastectomy that my surgeon said I needed because [the cancer] was so pervasive,” said Sarcich, 56.

Because Sarcich’s cancer had progressed to her nipple, she had to have it removed. Sarcich opted for implant-based reconstruction surgery, which accounts for about 80% of breast reconstruction in the United States. The procedure is often done in two stages: At the time of mastectomy, a rigid, balloon-like device called a tissue expander is placed above or below the chest wall and skin is closed over the top. The expander is partially or completely deflated at the time of surgery.

“Over time, as I’m recovering from the mastectomy, they will fill [the expander] with saline,” said Sarcich. “And the saline is stretching the skin, the muscle, and the tissue, and that is creating that space so an implant can be inserted.”

That stretching process allows for the creation of a pocket where a permanent implant will go. But the vast majority of mastectomies, like Sarcich’s procedure, are done by removing the nipple and areola along with all the breast tissue underneath the skin. Within that breast tissue, there are thousands of nerves that provide sensation to the breast skin, the chest wall, and even parts of the upper arm.

“And oftentimes patients have significant, if not permanent, numbness of the breast skin after mastectomy,” said Dr. Fares Samra, a New Jersey-based plastic surgeon who specializes in complex reconstruction for breast cancer and traumatic event survivors.

Weeks after her surgery, Sarcich, a mother of two, remembers when her daughter discovered she couldn’t feel anything in her chest.

“So then she would sneak up on me and start poking my breast,” recalled Sarcich. “And then when I realized she [was] doing that, then it [was] the funniest thing in the world.”

Sarcich said her daughter’s fascination with her numbness took some of the sting out of not being able to feel anything in her chest. But she says there were still real challenges that came with that lack of sensation.

Samra, who offers breast reconstructive surgery out of New Jersey-based Samra Plastic Surgery, says there are significant health concerns that can arise from that lack of sensation in the breast. For instance, having functioning nerves in the chest area allows people to know if something is hot or cold.

“I recently took care of a [patient] who had an implant-based reconstruction who had burned her breast,” Samra said. “And I think that she had burned it because she had no sensation there.”

And Samra says there are also mental health benefits to consider. Sustained, long term numbness after a mastectomy can impede breast cancer survivors from emotionally healing from the trauma of having had breast cancer in the first place.

“It’s hard to completely put that behind you … if your breasts are totally numb,” said Samra.

It’s common for women like Sarcich who’ve had implant-based breast reconstruction to report feeling like there is a foreign body inside their chest. Sarcich, who’s a runner, can relate. She remembers going on runs in the winter and returning to her house with what felt like icebergs on her chest. Implants don’t retain body heat like a natural breast would, so Sarcich said she was constantly overwhelmed with a cold sensation inside her chest whenever she was in cold environments.

About a year after her initial surgery, Sarcich started to develop a new problem: contracture, or the buildup of scar tissue around the implant. As that scar tissue builds up, it contracts and pulls the tissue that it’s attached to, which caused extreme pain in Sarcich’s neck. With no way to resolve the infection without another surgery, Sarcich returned to the operating table.