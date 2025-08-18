From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware’s fight against breast cancer has taken a sharper, more targeted turn.

A study released in July by ChristianaCare’s Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research identified two neighborhoods in New Castle County where women are significantly more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer.

The research drew on patient data from the cancer registry at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center and Research Institute, which identified 3,492 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer between 2012 and 2020.

For years, the state has grappled with higher-than-average rates of aggressive breast cancers, particularly among younger women. Now, researchers say they not only know where the most urgent risks are — they also have a plan to reduce them.

“This study is the most recent research we’ve conducted in a line of studies that has been seeking to better understand why Delaware has some concerning breast cancer trends,” said Scott Siegel, director of Cancer Control and Population Sciences at ChristianaCare. “We see higher rates of more aggressive forms of cancer, higher rates of more late-stage breast cancer, particularly among younger women.”

Breaking down the data, pinpointing the communities

The study builds on earlier studies mapping “hotspots” – neighborhoods where the rates of advanced breast cancer are higher than statistically expected.

“This study was really about understanding what’s driving those hotspots, what seems to be causing those higher rates in those communities, so that we could develop more effective community-based interventions,” he said.

Researchers found two primary factors behind these elevated rates: fewer women in certain communities getting regular screening mammograms, and a higher prevalence of aggressive tumor types such as triple-negative breast cancer.

“The communities with higher rates of more advanced breast cancer were less likely to have a good uptake of breast cancer screening or screening mammography,” he said. “The second factor was tumor biology. So in areas where we saw higher rates of more aggressive forms of breast cancer, notably a subtype called triple-negative breast cancer, were also areas where we were more likely to see breast cancer diagnosed at an advanced stage.”

When both of these occur together, Siegel said the result is clear.

“It was the hotspots that were really the confluence of both of those factors operating at the same time,” Siegel said. “Communities where you saw both higher rates of more aggressive disease and at the same time lower rates of screening were the places that really popped out as the hotspots.”

The research pinpointed two areas in New Castle County: the Riverside community in northeast Wilmington and Middletown, both of which saw similar trends where rates of advanced breast cancer were higher than expected, particularly among women under 50.

These findings weren’t visible using traditional public health mapping, which required more unique detection solutions, Siegel said.

“These hotspots prior to our research were not known about,” he explained. “We’re using a much more precise approach. It’s a method called spatial intensity … We can get fairly precise down to the area of several city blocks, for example, which is very helpful because it allows us to focus in a targeted way on those parts of the community that are most in need.”