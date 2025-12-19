When Should Patients Decide for Themselves?
As patients, we often wonder what our role should be when it comes to getting better. Should we research options, get second opinions, and ask lots of questions? Or should we sit back, and let the health care professionals take charge? When does it make sense to push, and when is it best to do less?
On this episode, we examine our role as patients, the choices we make, and charting our path toward better health. A reporter gets a wake-up call while looking into diabetes rates among Latinos in Oklahoma, we hear about one woman’s choice to forgo cancer treatment — and how her family and doctors responded, and we explore a controversial proposed diagnosis for severe, long-term anorexia.
- First, Juliet Wayne‘s brother died from cancer — then her long-term partner broke up with her. That was followed by a deep depression; and then, the nightmares started. We talk with Wayne about how these nightmares affected her life, why doctors said she couldn’t take a drug designed to stop them, and how a chance encounter finally led her to relief.
- Historian Joy Lisi Rankin talks about her mother’s choice not to pursue treatment for breast cancer — and how Rankin’s own experience years later with breast cancer treatment changed how she felt about her mother’s choices. You can read Rankin’s essay about her mother at Stat News.
- Anorexia has one of, if not the, highest mortality rates of any mental illness, with a relatively low recovery rate. Patients and their families suffer deeply from this illness, which can last for decades. In 2022, a paper proposed a new and controversial diagnosis: terminal anorexia. Reporter Elizabeth Zwerling tells the story of how this diagnosis came to be proposed, and the difficult conversations it kicked off in the world of eating disorder treatment.
