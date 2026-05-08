Shepherding a historic hospital building into a new era

Peeples’ passion is palpable as she talks about studying documents and artifacts, even ones she’s examined dozens of times. One of the most exciting parts of her job as an archivist is discovering new things about established pieces of history.

“Maybe before I was just looking for, ‘When did this happen?’ And I needed the date and I really wasn’t deeply paying attention to all the information around it,” she said. “Now, I go back and I look at it and I’m like, ‘Oh, hold on, I didn’t realize at the same time they were talking about doing this, this person was here.’ That, I think, is what helps us to build on the history and to keep it interesting for people.”

Peeples has always loved history. Even as a young child, she preferred the company of her grandparents and other elders who would share stories about their life experiences.

The power of storytelling has become a key part of her tours at the Pine Building and teaching people about the history of Pennsylvania Hospital.

“Just giving a couple facts or a couple dates or even just throwing out some names, it doesn’t really sit with people,” Peeples said. “I want you to walk away and to feel that kind of connection.”

Peeples was hired at the Pennsylvania Hospital archives in early 2001, which was a busy time in Philadelphia. The hospital was celebrating its 250th milestone while the city was hosting events for the nation’s bicentennial birthday.

There was little time for Peeples to get up to speed.

“It was trial by fire,” she said laughing. “I tell people it was like osmosis. It was being up in the archives, I was somehow just absorbing all of the information, because I had to, right? I couldn’t say to people, ‘Can you give me a little bit to look some stuff up?’ Like, no, everybody expected me to know.”

Now, she is considered Pennsylvania Hospital’s utmost historical expert and knows so much information about the site, as well as the people who once worked or were cared for there, that figuring out what to include in the museum’s exhibits became challenging.

“If you have never heard of Pennsylvania Hospital, I want you to have a fabulous experience and to get the basic story,” she said. “If you’ve been here and maybe you’ve come every year because you have a nursing group that you bring or maybe you bring your class every year, I want you to still come through and learn something you didn’t know.”