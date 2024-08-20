Human remains discovered at Philly construction site 8 years ago have been reburied, but issues still persist

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The arguments over hundreds of bodies found during a Philadelphia construction project are still not over.

Now that the bodies have finally been reburied at a cemetery, there are new objections to how the burials and some of the research were handled.

Construction leads to surprise 2016 discovery

At first, construction workers working on an apartment building on Arch Street thought they hit a few graves, but it turns out they had hit hundreds.

The site was a former cemetery belonging to the historic First Baptist Church of Philadelphia — and the bodies and coffins they found were more than 200 years old.

There was confusion as to what to do next. Various government agencies said they did not have jurisdiction over human remains found on private property. Archaeologists quickly organized to volunteer their time, so someone could always be on site to document what the workers were finding, to prevent further damage.

Kimberlee Moran, a forensic archaeologist at Rutgers University-Camden, was part of the effort from the start. She recalled seeing a two-story deep hole propped up with pillars of soil.

“Those slender pillars of soil were just chock full of coffins that had been ripped open by whatever excavating machinery had dug that giant hole,” she said.

Research begins

Moran and other researchers petitioned Philadelphia’s Orphans’ Court, to get more time to study and identify the people who were buried. A judge ordered the developer, PMC Property Group, to work with archaeologists from a consulting firm, AECOM, to transport the remains to Rutgers so researchers could preserve and identify them, and cover the cost of reburial.

“I truly believe that this is a public archaeology project,” Moran said. “This happens smack in the middle of the city … it is our responsibility to inform the public about what is under their feet. And what they can learn from the people that lived here 100, 200 years before them.”

Students worked on the artifacts and human remains from the site. They shared their findings in blog posts and at a public forum two years ago.

How the bodies got there

One of the early findings was that the First Baptist Church was supposed to move the bodies in their cemetery to Mount Moriah Cemetery in the 19th century, but did not finish the job.

“They had three months in the middle of winter with 1860s technology to try to dig up thousands of people and relocate them,” Moran explained. “Essentially they just did … the best they could with the time that they had and called it a day.”

The court gave Moran and other researchers until late 2023 to finish studying the human remains and rebury them. All the while, they worked with the First Baptist Church and Mount Moriah Cemetery and stayed in touch with descendants of the people buried.

“At every stage, we’ve interacted with the existing First Baptist Church to make sure that everything that we do is okay with them,” Moran said.

David McCann, a descendent of Samuel Miles, a former mayor of Philadelphia and Revolutionary War veteran who is buried in the cemetery, said he appreciated the work that Moran and her team did to deal with the developer, construction workers, and the court, while keeping him and other descendants informed.

“I really admire … the steadfastness of Professor Moran to stay the course,” he said.

Kathryn Hartmann is another descendant, who, like McCann, describes herself as a family history enthusiast.

“I really do have to give a shout-out to Dr. Moran for keeping all of the lay people apprised of what’s going on,” Hartmann said. “She could easily have ignored our interests.”