Photo essay: The Philly region sees its first real snowfall

The snow drought in the Philadelphia area finally came to an end after 715 days.

Heavy, wet snow falls on Moorestown, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The Delaware Valley, at long last, is a winter wonderland.

After nearly two years without real snowfall, Philadelphia is under a snow emergency, and New Jersey remains under a State of Emergency due to inclement weather.

Here’s how things have unfolded on the ground, in photos.

Mist creates a frozen wonderland around the waterfalls in Paterson
Mist from the Great Falls has created a frozen wonderland around the waterfalls in Paterson, N.J., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Sledders flock to Stokes Hill in Moorestown.
Sledders flock to Stokes Hill in Moorestown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Sledders flock to Stokes Hill in Moorestown.
Sledders flock to Stokes Hill in Moorestown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Mist creates a frozen wonderland around the waterfalls in Paterson
Mist from the Great Falls has created a frozen wonderland around the waterfalls in Paterson, N.J., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
A boy shovels a walkway on Main Street in Moorestown, N.J.
A boy shovels a walkway on Main Street in Moorestown, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Pedestrians in Philadelphia struggling to walk on sidewalks coated with ice and snow.
Pedestrians around Philadelphia City Hall struggle through the freezing rain during a winter storm. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
The Octavius Catto statue at Philadelphia City Hall is coated in snow and ice
The Octavius Catto statue at Philadelphia City Hall is coated in snow and ice after a winter storm. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A person crossing the street in front of Philadelphia City Hall with snow on the ground.
A mix of ice and snow makes travel treacherous in the Philadelphia area. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A person walking in the snow in the street in front of City Hall in Philadelphia
A mix of ice and snow makes travel treacherous in the Philadelphia area. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

