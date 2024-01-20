Photo essay: The Philly region sees its first real snowfall

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Delaware Valley, at long last, is a winter wonderland.
After nearly two years without real snowfall, Philadelphia is under a snow emergency, and New Jersey remains under a State of Emergency due to inclement weather.
Here’s how things have unfolded on the ground, in photos.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.