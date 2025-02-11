Delaware Valley prepares for another round of snow

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Another round of snow is expected to move into the Philadelphia area Tuesday evening.

The overnight conditions could make for a slick commute on Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Philadelphia region.

Nearly 26 states are under winter storm alerts.

The snow is expected to arrive in the region between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but will wrap up early Wednesday morning.

The steadiest of snow is expected to fall in Delaware and South Jersey between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The snow exits from NW to SE between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday but there will be lingering impacts, according to Action News meteorologists.

However, the relief won’t be long with another system moving in later in the day on Wednesday.