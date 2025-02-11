Delaware Valley prepares for another round of snow

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Philadelphia region.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 11, 2025
the LOVE Park sign in the snow

Snow accumulated on grass and parks in Philadelphia during a winter storm Jan. 6, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Another round of snow is expected to move into the Philadelphia area Tuesday evening.

The overnight conditions could make for a slick commute on Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Philadelphia region.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Nearly 26 states are under winter storm alerts.

The snow is expected to arrive in the region between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but will wrap up early Wednesday morning.

The steadiest of snow is expected to fall in Delaware and South Jersey between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The snow exits from NW to SE between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday but there will be lingering impacts, according to Action News meteorologists.

However, the relief won’t be long with another system moving in later in the day on Wednesday.

Related Content

This system features mainly rain through South Jersey and Delaware. A wintry mix is likely northwest of I-95 initially before transitioning to rain.

The Poconos may experience more snow before flipping to a wintry mix as this system exits.

Local hardware stores are bracing for customers looking to grab last-minute supplies, like salt and shovels.

PennDOT will deploy 400 trucks across the region to pre-treat the roads.

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel overnight, but if you do have to be out on the roads, take it slow and give crews their space.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

PennDOT says some commercial vehicle restrictions will go into effect on area roadways at 4 p.m.

The agency also plans to enforce variable speed limits along certain interstates.

Both systems are expected to move out just in time for Valentine’s Day, and more importantly, the Eagles Super Bowl parade!

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate