After months of public feedback and controversy, Philly’s Mütter Museum opens new exhibition

Philadelphia’s Mütter Museum has been doing some soul-searching in the past few years — to determine its role and mission, and to have a broader conversation about displaying human remains. After months of focus groups, open houses, and a contentious town hall meeting last year, the museum opens its latest exhibit on Saturday, May 25.

There are objects on display, such as a nurse’s uniform from the Blockley Almshouse, a hospital for the poor that became Philadelphia General Hospital in 1902. Some of the museum’s human specimens and remains come from patients, whom doctors treated in exchange for having access to their bodies after death, according to Mütter Museum executive director Kate Quinn.

There are also big hanging rolls of butcher paper and Post-It notes asking visitors to weigh in on questions like what the museum should do with the human remains in their collection. There’s a corner with printed and bound copies of human remains policies from other institutions like Harvard University, the British Museum, and the American Association for Anatomy for visitors to read.

That’s because the point of the exhibit, which is called the Postmortem Project, is to ask people to respond, said lead interpretive planner Stacey Mann.

“It’s intentionally rough around the edges because it is a prototype,” she said. “A lot of organizations talk about … asking hard questions and digging into the history of their institutions and their collections … this is probably the first institution that I’ve worked with who is doing this work very intensely and also doing it very publicly and really publishing … what they’re finding.”

As an example, she points to a timeline, which is the first thing a visitor sees. It puts the history of the museum and the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, which runs the museum, in context.

“There’s a part kind of in the middle in … the mid-1800s where the college really … goes on this blitz to collect things, and some of the stories around how those things were collected and came into the collection are not great.”

The new exhibit has three sections: Philadelphia as the birthplace of American Medicine, the Blockley Almshouse, and the relationship between medical practice and race in Philadelphia and the U.S.