The Mütter Museum at the College of Physicians of Philadelphia has about 1,000 objects on display related to body parts and human pathology, which enlighten, educate, disturb, and give you the plain ol’ creeps — a skull with a horn growing out of it, a coal miner’s lung in a jar of ethanol, genital warts strung together like a necklace.

That is just the tip of the iceberg. What visitors are allowed to see is only about 8% of what the Mütter holds in its vast collection of mostly 19th-century medical oddities.

“Like most museums, we only have a fraction of our collection on display,” said curator Anna Dhody. “Some things will never be on display.”

Closed to the public, the Bone Room, the Wet Room, and the Stacks have artifacts that are too fragile, damaged, or dangerous to put on display. Some tissues have been floating in chemical solutions for over 150 years and need specific climate conditions to keep from deteriorating. Some emit fumes that can be harmful to visitors.

To bring those artifacts to the fore, the Mütter brought in Nikki Johnson, a fine art photographer from New York City who earns a living as a forensic photographer, documenting autopsies and medical evidence. She was given free rein to roam the back rooms and take pictures of whatever she wanted.

“The work I do on a daily basis will never be seen by anyone, other than in court,” Johnson said. “Whereas this had more of an artistic appeal.”