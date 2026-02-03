Medical instruments in Bucks County’s Mercer Museum become part of YouTube guessing game

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

During her nearly two decades as curator of Philadelphia’s Mütter Museum, Anna Dhody was in charge of selecting and cataloguing items for the famous medical history collection. Frequently, some curious things would land on her desk. Occasionally, she would call her husband and ask him to guess what she was looking at.

“It was inevitably something disturbing,” she said, adding that after a while, he no longer wanted to play. “He goes, ‘No, I’m not, I don’t want to know what’s on your desk.’ And then I thought, ‘Well, maybe other people would like to know what’s on my desk.'”

And thus she started a popular YouTube series for the Mütter Museum called “Guess What’s on the Curator’s Desk,” featuring artifacts like: bedbugs collected from a patient’s ear, bot fly larvae and the remains of a horse’s stomach, and a chisel used to remove a spine during an autopsy.

The series became popular. Some videos got tens of thousands of views. She heard from teachers who said they were showing the videos in their classrooms.

Dhody has since left the Mütter Museum and now runs her own research institute. She has continued the series, and the latest video features medical history artifacts from the Mercer Museum in Bucks County, which opened in 1916.