During the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in 2021, as much as 8 to 10 inches of rain fell over Montgomery County and its neighbors in as little as six hours, raising the Perkiomen Creek to 26 feet.

The storm destroyed an estimated 70 homes across the Perkiomen watershed and caused millions of dollars in damage to buildings and infrastructure.

As the storm raged, four people were killed in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Two died within the Perkiomen watershed, including a man who drowned in his car after he and his wife were caught in the floodwaters.

“Weather events that were once rare are becoming far too common. The human cost of these storms is heartbreaking,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Jamila Winder, who spoke at an event Thursday announcing a comprehensive study of flooding issues in the watershed.

The Perkiomen Mapping & Flood Study has identified more than 130 flood sites and prioritized 20 areas in greatest need of emergency planning, environmental restoration and infrastructure projects.

Lawmakers and environmental organizations are calling the study a “roadmap” that aims to protect people and their homes from the next big storm.

“Now, when we experience heavy rainfall, we can identify the areas most at risk of flooding, and our municipalities can take the next steps to plan and implement preventative measures,” Winder said.

An estimated 85,000 people live in flood zones along waterways within the Perkiomen watershed, including in parts of Montgomery and Bucks counties. The watershed encompasses 362 square miles and spans Montgomery, Bucks, Berks and Lehigh counties, while the Perkiomen Creek is the largest tributary of the Schuylkill River.