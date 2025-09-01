From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the remnants of Hurricane Erin hit New Jersey in August, waves rolled across beaches and into dunes and boardwalks. Streets became flooded, and emergency responders were called to rescue drivers. Beach erosion in some towns left municipalities scrambling to fix access before the busy Labor Day weekend.

With increased flood risks caused in part by climate change, New Jersey is taking steps to raise awareness.

The state launched its first-ever Flood Safety Week in August, offering residents tips on how to stay safe, and released a report highlighting programs that aim to mitigate flooding and address climate change.

The initiative comes four years after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding throughout the state.

“Over the past year, New Jerseyans have experienced the effects of extreme weather on our communities,” said Gov. Phil Murphy in a statement. “As we approach the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Ida, we are focused on strengthening our resilience to extreme weather events so that we can better mitigate climate threats.”