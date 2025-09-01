As flood risks grow, New Jersey promotes awareness and mitigation plans
New Jersey launches a flood awareness campaign to prepare residents for rising risks, protect ecosystems, boost coastal resilience, and educate the public.
As the remnants of Hurricane Erin hit New Jersey in August, waves rolled across beaches and into dunes and boardwalks. Streets became flooded, and emergency responders were called to rescue drivers. Beach erosion in some towns left municipalities scrambling to fix access before the busy Labor Day weekend.
With increased flood risks caused in part by climate change, New Jersey is taking steps to raise awareness.
The state launched its first-ever Flood Safety Week in August, offering residents tips on how to stay safe, and released a report highlighting programs that aim to mitigate flooding and address climate change.
The initiative comes four years after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding throughout the state.
“Over the past year, New Jerseyans have experienced the effects of extreme weather on our communities,” said Gov. Phil Murphy in a statement. “As we approach the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Ida, we are focused on strengthening our resilience to extreme weather events so that we can better mitigate climate threats.”
New Jersey, which has more than 18,000 miles of rivers and streams and 1,800 miles of ocean and estuarine coastlines, has always been prone to extreme flooding. But floods have become more frequent as climate change threatens more intense storms. New Jersey is among the top states in the nation for receiving post-disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We’re surrounded by water on three sides, the Delaware River being our western boundary,” said Shawn LaTourette, Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. “So, we have a significant inland flooding risk in addition to the coastal risk, and the two come together to be quite punishing to our communities.”
He calls New Jersey “ground zero” for some of the worst impacts of climate change — sea level rise is occurring at twice the global average, and the state is experiencing more precipitation than anyone has ever planned for. The state also faces droughts between periods of sudden, intense rainfall that sometimes overwhelm aging water infrastructure.
Loss of federal funding will hurt NJ’s efforts to prevent coastal flooding
New Jersey has taken on several initiatives to protect the state’s ecosystem, improve its coastal resilience and educate the public. These include programs offering home buyouts in flood-prone areas and creating living shorelines. The state also offers planning assistance to local governments to help them better prepare for flooding.
However, the state faced setbacks this year when the federal budget for the first time cut funding to beach nourishment programs that pump sand from the ocean floor onto the beach to replace what was washed away by storms.
LaTourette called the decision “disheartening.”
“That leaves communities in the lurch because these projects are so expensive. The state government can’t possibly do it by themselves,” he said. “The federal government brings in about 65% to 75% of the cost of a shore protection program and the state brings in 35% or 25% depending on the particular project in question.”
Last week’s severe erosion caused by the remnants of Hurricane Erin is foretelling of how reduced federal funding could impact the state, LaTourette said.
“Imagine no dune system to stop those waves, that’s what we’ll be left with,” he said. “So what happens when the next storm comes and it’s closer? Does that boardwalk survive? That’s the question I think we want to ask our federal representatives and the federal government that has always been there to help us in years past.”
NJ urges residents to know their flood risk and have a plan
DEP’s Know Your Flood Risk tool uses FEMA and state flood zone maps to help residents understand their flood risk and take action to protect themselves. Fifteen percent of the state’s landmass is within a floodplain.
The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management is urging residents to not only learn about their flood risks, but to stay prepared. In July, two New Jersey residents were killed during a heavy storm.
The agency recommends creating an emergency kit with food, water and medication and signing up for weather alerts. In addition, residents are urged to stay away from downed power lines and avoid driving through floodwaters.
“Flood Safety Week is your reminder: flooding can happen anywhere, even outside a known flood zone,” said Colonel Patrick Callahan, New Jersey State Police Superintendent and State Director of Emergency Management, in a statement. “The time to prepare is now, because readiness is the key to protecting your family, your home, and your community when the waters rise. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
