Delaware combatting coastal erosion as $25M Indian River Inlet dredging project advances
More than 130,000 cubic yards of sand have been restored as part of a $25 million effort to protect Route 1 and combat severe erosion at Indian River Inlet.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has made significant progress in its emergency dredging and beach nourishment project at the north side of Indian River Inlet — a crucial part of the state’s effort to protect critical infrastructure and address severe coastal erosion.
Launched in late November with the mobilization of dredging equipment, the project officially began on Dec. 2 with the start of dredging and sand placement.
The $25 million project, including $15 million in state funding and an additional $10 million in federal support from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, aims to stabilize the severely eroded beach and dune system that safeguards Route 1.
The state highway plays a vital role as an evacuation corridor for the region, including nearby Ocean City, Maryland. As of Dec. 22, contractors from DredgIt Corp. have dredged and placed over 130,000 cubic yards of sand toward the project’s target of 380,000 cubic yards, which is on track to be completed by late February 2025.
“This project reflects a great team effort, from the time we began hauling sand by truck in the summer to now maintaining efficient round-the-clock operations,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin said in a news release. “We remain committed to getting the work done while continuing to keep the public informed about the project.”
The current DNREC-led phase of the project includes 24/7 dredging and sand placement to rebuild the north side beach and dune. This effort will be followed by a second phase in 2025, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to ensure long-term, coastal resilience.
Together, these measures are designed to protect state Rt. 1, which has been repeatedly threatened by storm-related flooding and erosion, including damage from Hurricane Ernesto earlier this year.
The dredging project also includes the restoration of the area’s natural sand bypass system, which moved sediment to nourish the north side beach, addressing years of sand deficits that have left the inlet particularly vulnerable to storm damage.
As the dredging and nourishment project continues, the north side beach at Delaware Seashore State Park remainsclosed to ensure public safety.
Surfers and beachgoers are encouraged to check for DNREC updates online.
