Delaware combatting coastal erosion as $25M Indian River Inlet dredging project advances

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has made significant progress in its emergency dredging and beach nourishment project at the north side of Indian River Inlet — a crucial part of the state’s effort to protect critical infrastructure and address severe coastal erosion.

Launched in late November with the mobilization of dredging equipment, the project officially began on Dec. 2 with the start of dredging and sand placement.

The $25 million project, including $15 million in state funding and an additional $10 million in federal support from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, aims to stabilize the severely eroded beach and dune system that safeguards Route 1.

The state highway plays a vital role as an evacuation corridor for the region, including nearby Ocean City, Maryland. As of Dec. 22, contractors from DredgIt Corp. have dredged and placed over 130,000 cubic yards of sand toward the project’s target of 380,000 cubic yards, which is on track to be completed by late February 2025.