Former Mütter Museum forensic anthropologist launches research institute

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Long-time Mütter Museum forensic anthropologist Anna Dhody will continue her work analyzing historic samples, but now in a research institute of her own. Dhody has distinguished herself in mining centuries-old human remains and tissues for modern insights.

In 2007, a researcher called Dhody and asked for samples of human intestines with cholera to study what the disease was like more than a century ago. At the time, Dhody was at the Mütter Museum. The popular medical history museum has a large collection, including human remains and tissues.

“I looked at my database, and I go, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I don’t have an intestine with cholera, I have six,'” Dhody recalled. “There were jars that were covered in like a pig’s bladder with a lead disc and painted with this kind of black pitch. It’s not something you could just unscrew and then screw back in again; we know that they hadn’t been touched.”

The samples came from a cholera epidemic in Philadelphia in the mid-19th century that killed over 1,000 people. Dhody joined some researchers in studying the DNA of cholera from those samples.

After years of work, they published their findings, including the conclusion that the disease is only a few hundred or thousand years old, and not tens of thousands of years old, which is what scientists previously thought. This meant the disease mutates faster than what scientists had previously assumed. This was the first time scientists had studied a sample of the disease that goes back further than the 20th century.

Cholera is less deadly nowadays, but the disease is still around. An outbreak in Lebanon two years ago killed 18 people and infected thousands across the country.

Dhody’s new research institute is dedicated to studying human health using historical samples, advising museums on their collections, and promoting science education.

The move comes a few months after she left the Mütter Museum, where she had worked for almost 20 years. She said she left because of disagreements with new leadership, such as their decision to suddenly remove all of the museum’s educational YouTube videos last year in the name of a content review. Many other staff have also left the museum, and some of them are joining Dhody at her new institute.

Other experts say Dhody’s focus on historical samples is a promising line of inquiry for many scientists, as it could shed light on how a virus or disease evolves and changes over time.