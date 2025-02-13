From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Close to one in 25 children under the age of 6 in Philadelphia have elevated levels of dangerous lead in their blood, according to a new study. That rate is more than double the average for a group of large cities Drexel University researchers examined in a recent analysis.

“It’s not surprising that [Pennsylvania’s] largest city would send out in this report, just because of the age of the housing,” said Rosemarie Halt, a health policy consultant at the nonprofit Children First PA and the Lead Free Promise Project, a coalition of Pennsylvania organizations pushing for policies that protect children from lead poisoning.

Lead can slow children’s development and cause learning and behavioral problems. The neurotoxin can lurk in peeling paint in old homes, plumbing and soil — and it’s a big issue in cities like Philadelphia with old housing stock. There’s no safe level in a child’s blood.

Philly’s lead exposure is dropping over time, but disparities remain

The Drexel researchers obtained and analyzed lead testing data from close to three dozen cities involved in the Big Cities Health Coalition, between 2017 and 2022.

They found that only two cities — Cleveland and Detroit — had higher rates of young children with elevated blood lead levels than Philadelphia in 2022.

Despite its relatively high rate, Philadelphia has made strides in recent years. The city nearly halved its rate of children under 6 with blood lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter (μg/dL) between 2017 and 2022, bringing the rate down from close to 7% in 2017 to just under 4% in 2022. According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, the percentage of Philly children newly found to have blood lead levels above 3.5 and 10 μg/dL has also trended down since 2011.

“The city has made great strides … potentially owing to the success of the lead programs within the city,” said Jack Pellegrino, a Drexel master’s degree student studying epidemiology who worked on the analysis.

While federal health agencies say there’s no safe level of lead, the Environmental Protection Agency sets a “reference value” used to identify when a child’s blood lead level is higher than the vast majority of other children. The agency revised this level from 5 down to 3.5 μg/dL in 2021. The Drexel researchers used a threshold of 5 μg/dL to indicate elevated blood lead levels in their analysis since some cities still use that higher threshold, said Amy Auchincloss, an epidemiologist in the Drexel Dornsife School of Public Health who worked on the analysis.

The researchers found the cities with the highest rates of elevated blood lead levels also had higher rates of poverty, more old homes, a higher percentage of Black residents and more segregation between Black and white residents in housing.

“The residential segregation piece really highlights the environmental injustices that have been perpetuated by long-standing systems of structural racism and economic inequality,” Auchincloss said. “Scholars have talked about the historic redlining and how families are being restricted into certain areas and those areas can be areas of concentration of lower-quality housing as well as the disproportionate burden of industrial toxins in soil.”

In Philadelphia, elevated blood lead levels most frequently affect Black toddlers and toddlers living in West and North Philly.

Lead paint and lead-contaminated dust are a big danger for young children, because they can eat peeling paint chips or be exposed to dust when crawling on the floor.

In Philadelphia, researchers have found that housing built before 1980 — indicating the likely presence of lead paint, which was banned for residential use in 1978 — and demolitions of older homes are most correlated with children’s blood lead levels. More than 82% of Philly’s housing units were built before 1980, according to the 2023 American Community Survey.

Philadelphia was also home to many lead smelters — a legacy that lives on in lead-contaminated soil.