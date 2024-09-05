Infrequent Testing

PennEnvironment said Right-to-Know requests to nine of Pennsylvania’s largest school districts indicate some schools hinder access to lead test results; fail to test for lead regularly or fail to test an adequate number of outlets; and, in some cases, do not report positive test results to the state’s Department of Education.

“All of the school districts … violated best practices when addressing the threat of lead in school drinking water and comprehensively testing for lead,” said Stephanie Wein, a clean water advocate for PennEnvironment, during a Wednesday press conference. “An astounding eight of the nine school districts we surveyed were actually in violation of the existing law itself, when testing lead in drinking water.”

In the Philadelphia region, PennEnvironment found Norristown Area and West Chester Area school districts have chosen to skip lead testing of their drinking water during some school years. State law allows schools to do so if they hold public meetings to discuss the issue of lead contamination.

Norristown plans to test for lead during the upcoming school year, while West Chester closed its drinking fountains during the years it chose not to test, according to PennEnvironment.

Statewide, three other districts — Altoona Area School District, Bethlehem Area School District and Hazleton Area School District — went years without conducting testing nor discussing lead at required public meetings, PennEnvironment alleges.

Schools that do test for lead often aren’t doing so thoroughly, according to the report.

For example, West Chester and the Upper Darby School District tested just a fraction of its outlets, PennEnvironment said.

Irregular testing doesn’t provide an accurate picture of lead contamination in a building’s water supply, Wein warned. Lead detection can be random, and a number of factors can determine when water absorbs lead from pipes and fixtures.

The report finds that when schools do test their drinking water, positive lead results are often missing from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website. That includes positive test results from the Norristown Area School District’s 2018–2019 school year, PennEnvironment alleges. Right-to-Know documents show the district replaced fixtures where lead was detected.

“Sadly for Pennsylvania parents, and teachers, and students and community members, getting information to know if your local school district is implementing the best practices to address the threat of lead can be nearly impossible, and the school districts are putting up roadblocks to avoid answering basic questions about the scope of the threat or their plans for dealing with it,” Wein said.

In a statement, the Norristown Area School District said it is fully compliant with the provisions of state law.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our students, families, and community members is and will continue to be our top priority,” said Superintendent of Schools Christopher Dormer.

Upper Darby contains no information about lead on its website, according to PennEnvironment.

In an email, Upper Darby School District Superintendent Daniel McGarry called the report “misleading,” adding that the district tests for lead annually and holds public meetings for parents and teachers to review their results.

Wein argued a so-called “test and treat” approach is not enough. PennEnvironment is calling on school districts statewide to follow the lead of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where filtration systems are being installed at all public schools.

If school districts won’t take action themselves, PennEnvironment urges lawmakers to pass legislation to require filtration systems at schools, mandate and fund lead pipe replacement and require lead levels remain below a level of 1 part per billion.

Last year, lawmakers introduced a bill that would require schools to replace outdated water fountains with filtered water by 2026.