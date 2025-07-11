Philadelphia Clef Club undergoing $4.5 million renovation to expand jazz education

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts on South Broad Street was founded in the 1960s as a social club for the Black musicians’ union, which at the time was barred from the segregated musicians’ union, said board president Kenneth Scott.

Many now-famous entertainers — such as Count Basie, Dinah Washington, John Coltrane, Philly Joe Jones, Dizzy Gillespie and Grover Washington Jr. — were members of the Musicians’ Protective Union of Local 274, American Federation of Musicians, and frequented the Clef Club, which took its name from a club in New York.

Today, the Clef Club is undergoing a major transformation, including a $4.5 million renovation that will upgrade its education facilities, create a state-of-art recording studio and reimagine its education program, said Oscar Payne, the club’s managing director.

About $2 million will come from the William Penn Foundation, with the remaining funds generated from the state and the city, along with money from the Presser Foundation, the McLean Contributionship and the William B Dietrich Foundation.

The club, which moved to its current location at Broad and Fitzwater streets in 1995, has been a training ground for a host of well-known Philadelphia jazz musicians, including saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, bassist Christian McBride, Grammy winner Joey DeFrancesco and Roots cofounder Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Payne said.

Many of those artists learned under the tutelage of the legendary Lovett Hines, who founded the education program at the Clef Club in 1985. Hines left the club this year and now runs another music education program.

“There were a number of people that consistently came through the Clef Club and developed and went on to do bigger and greater things,” Payne said. “Currently, we are continuing in that legacy. Due to COVID-19 and changes in the economy, the program is smaller. It’s not a bad thing right now because we are about to redirect the vision of everything. Everything is changing.”

The club’s influence on Philadelphia

The Clef Club will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year.

It has been very important for young people interested in jazz education and jazz educators, said Frank Machos, vice president and director of the Mann Center Institute for Creative Arts and Community Impact.

In fact, it helped to create the “blueprint for intergenerational sharing of jazz education” that other organizations, like the Mann Center, have tried to replicate, he added.

As an example, the Mann’s All-City Orchestra Summer Academy gives middle and high school students learning opportunities with top musicians, like renowned bassist Gerald Veasley, the Mann’s jazz curator. The academy is under way this summer.

Philadelphia’s “jazz community is very tight-knit,” Machos said.

He added that the program’s aspirations are tied to Hines, who is deeply respected for his music knowledge and ability to teach and hold young artists accountable.

“He’s the type of person you wouldn’t want to disappoint,” Machos said.

The Clef Club has a special relationship as a partner to the nearby Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA). Many of the big names in Philly’s jazz scene, including Wilkins, McBride, DeFrancesco and Thompson, were students there. Some of them played music together.

In May, the Clef Club hosted about 35 students from CAPA for a senior vocal recital.

“It was wonderful,” Payne said.

Another special program, the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz Summer Camp, is currently in session.