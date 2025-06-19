From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This summer, 50 ninth-graders from two public high schools will participate in an intensive, tailored program to boost college and career pathways for students in underserved communities, with a focus on first-generation college students.

The School of the Future in West Philadelphia and Horace Howard Furness High School in South Philadelphia have been chosen for the program, called the Academy at Penn. Each school will send 25 students.

Led by the nonprofit Foundations, Inc., the program brings together the Philadelphia School District; philanthropist Robert Schwartz, president of the Schwartz Creed Foundation; the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education and the Consortium for Policy Research in Education, or CPRE, at Penn.

Rich Mitchell, the executive director of the Academy at Penn, said Schwartz brought the idea to Mitchell’s employer, Foundations, Inc., and lined up $8 million in funding for five years. The program is technically in its second year as the first was used for planning.

“The main thing is it’s completely holistic and personalized,” said Mitchell, former principal at William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs. “Every support the students need is included in this program. It’s a unique collaboration.”

For example, students in the cohort will have access to a counselor and a social worker to monitor their social and emotional well-being, he said.

Mitchell said the program does things public school principals strive to do but usually lack the funding to accomplish.