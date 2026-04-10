Young Philadelphians are stepping up as youth diplomats for America 250

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The Youth Diplomats program kicked off Thursday, inviting more than 100 high schoolers from the Philadelphia region to celebrate the new initiative at Lincoln Financial Field.

The program, created by The World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, trains over 300 students to serve as volunteers at America 250 events throughout the city and educates them in cultural diplomacy, civic engagement best practices and the significance of 2026.

Lauren Swartz, president and CEO of World Affairs, said she thinks it is “extremely important” to engage younger voices in civics, and she created this new program to do so.

“Young people are passionate about what’s going on in the world that they live in,” Swartz said. “They have a lot of questions and they don’t want to be left on the sideline.”

Students will have the opportunity to sign up for activities they are most interested in, whether that means helping set up a block party, working at a big festival or welcoming visitors from around the world. These young Philadelphians will receive volunteer hours for their work that can go towards their graduation or a scholarship.

Swartz said the organization also identified youth diplomats with non-English language skills and will send them to serve as foreign language guides, fostering more cultural connectivity.