Earlier this month, as students at Swarthmore College prepared to leave on their Spring break, 14 of them received a parting gift: disciplinary action for their involvement in Gaza-related protests.

Several students were given warnings while others were given more serious penalties, such as probation and even suspension. Coming after months of hearings by the university, students said they expected some punishment.

“But we were surprised because they were reaching so far to paint students as violent and get us suspended,” one of the students said.

WHYY News spoke to several of the students; most asked not to be named because of fears they may be targeted by outside groups. Another student also told WHYY News that they were advised by the university not to talk about the process.

The protests in question occurred between October 2023 and March 2024. The university opened the inquiries into the students’ actions last May. It’s unclear how many students they investigated overall, though students put that number at least two dozen.

The student activists expressed disappointment with the school which, they point out, was founded by Quakers, a Christian denomination known for their focus on pacifism and social justice. Swarthmore’s history of activism includes sit-ins during the Civil Rights era.

Some called the punishments “unprecedented” for the school.

“Swarthmore College has a long history of student activism,” said an activist. “They make themselves seem so centered towards activism and seem to really pride itself on. That’s what drew a lot of students towards the institution in the first place, including myself.”

In a statement to WHYY News, Swarthmore said that the college “values and supports individuals’ rights to express their views and engage in peaceful protest and dissent.”

“But those rights do not extend so far as to infringe on the ability of other students, faculty, and staff members to fully engage in the life of the campus, nor do they give license for protesters to disrupt the essential operations of the College,” the statement read.