This reporting is supported by a grant from the Howard Family.

Philadelphia commemorated the city’s fourth annual Palestine Day with a series of speeches at City Hall. While several people mentioned the conflict in Gaza, much of the event focused on the local community.

“The sole purpose of this day is to recognize the longstanding contributions historically, economically, socially of Palestinians that have resided in Philadelphia,” said Jude Husein, a Palestinian American who moved to the U.S. when she was 4 years old. “We always make space for what’s happening overseas, but for the most part, the main purpose of this day is just to recognize that there are Palestinian taxpayers here from every single corner of this city.”

In 2021, Husein led the effort for Philadelphia to recognize the International Day of Solidarity With the Palestinian People, which has been observed by the United Nations on Nov. 29 since 1977. She had noticed that the city would raise flags outside City Hall in honor of other communities that were represented in Philadelphia.

The city’s criteria for a flag-raising event includes that “the nation” must either be recognized by the U.S. Department of State, have an embassy or consulate, or have “significant historical, ethnic, or commercial ties to Philadelphia.” Although the organizers argued that Palestine met the third criterium, the city disagreed. Husein’s efforts paid off when the city held an alternative Palestine solidarity event that year on Nov. 29 and then-Mayor Jim Kenney spoke and presented a proclamation.

However, the mood changed following the Oct. 7 attacks in 2023, and the Kenney administration initially showed some resistance to holding the event at all. While the event did take place, the organizers were not allowed to use the city seal and city officials did not speak, as they had in 2021 and 2022.

“Given the current conflict and climate, we feel that prominent participation by the City will distract from the true meaning of this event, which is for Philadelphia’s Palestinian community to have an equal opportunity to celebrate their heritage,” the mayor’s office said in a statement to press at the time.