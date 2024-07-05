From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Hundreds of supporters of a free Palestine rallied at Rittenhouse Square on Thursday to condemn Israel’s Gaza occupation and demand an immediate cease-fire. The rally, dubbed “All Out for Gaza,” was organized by the Philly Palestine Coalition, which was birthed last October when Israel invaded Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.