This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police in riot gear have moved in on the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania campus amid heightened calls for the 2-week pro-Palestinian encampment on the Ivy League campus in Philadelphia to disband.

The protesters were given a 2-minute warning to leave the area around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, however, a group continued to defy orders and locked arms as they surrounded the Ben Franklin statue on College Green.

Several people were then taken into custody by police as they worked to clear the area. The operation to clear the encampment has been largely peaceful so far.

Some sympathizers of the protesters also gathered at 34th Street and Walnut streets. Some sat down on the street in an effort to form a blockade to stop traffic, including police vehicles. Others yelled into the crowd as officers surrounded them.