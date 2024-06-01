“I think the uncomfortable thing is really, that there was no plan,” she added. “A responsible institution doesn’t do this a week before they shut down.”

Roberts said they “went broke” in order to be able to attend the university, and wants answers on how student loan debt will be handled. As of Saturday, they hadn’t yet received details on a town hall the university said it will hold for students and faculty on Monday — but Roberts plans to be there.

“UArts’ whole brand to their students, it’s like ‘Building community through art.’ And in the last 24 hours, they said that doesn’t matter with their actions,” Roberts said.

The closure was first made public when the Middle States Commission on Higher Education announced the immediate withdrawal of accreditation effective Saturday. UArts notified the commission on Wednesday about the school’s impending closure. The commission said UArts failed to provide adequate plans for closure.

The UArts teachers union told WHYY News Friday night that they had not been notified of the closure prior to the commission’s announcement.

The university said the reason for the sudden closure was due to financial issues:

“We know that the news of UArts’ closure comes as a shock. Like you, we are struggling to make sense of the present moment. But like many institutions of higher learning, UArts has been in a fragile financial state, with many years of declining enrollments, declining revenues, and increasing expenses. We have worked hard this year alongside many of you to take steps that would secure the University’s sustainability. The progress we made together has been impressive.

“Unfortunately, however, we could not overcome the ultimate challenge we faced: with a cash position that has steadily weakened, we could not cover significant, unanticipated expenses. The situation came to light very suddenly. Despite swift action, we were unable to bridge the necessary gaps.”

Jennifer Cressman had committed to attend University of the Arts in the fall to study photography and paid the $300 deposit. The recent Bucks County Community College graduate said as of Saturday morning she still had not received any direct communication from the university about the pending closure.

“I’m a little frustrated, because now I have to figure something out for school,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do now because all of the applications for other colleges have closed by now.”

Cressman said “sooner would have been better” to know about the closure. She was in contact with her adviser recently about her classes and the closure announcement came “right out of the blue.”

“There’s not a lot of art schools in Philly so it’s sad seeing them close,” Cressman said.

University of the Arts now joins Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts as another higher education arts institution that has shuttered its degree programs. PAFA announced in January it was cutting its degree programs at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 academic year due to declining enrollment and increasing costs. The Delaware College of Art and Design, in Wilmington, Del., also announced in May it was closing this year, and would not be open for the 2024-2025 academic year.

“It just feels like one more nail in the coffin in Philadelphia,” Fried, the UArts professor, said, noting that the university was supposed to absorb some of the PAFA students who are going to be left without a program next year.

Conrad Benner, a Philly-based arts curator and founder of StreetsDept.com, started a discussion on X, asking people to talk about whether or not they stayed in Philadelphia because of University of the Arts or PAFA programs.